IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

India and Australia will play in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.
There will be several performances on the night of the final to mark the close of the quadrennial competition which lasted more than a month.
Unlike most World Cups, there will not be a closing ceremony before the start of the match. The pre-match period will be reserved for an airshow by the Indian Air Force.
The performances will begin during the first innings drinks break with singer and lyricist Aditya Gadhvi performing for the audience.
In the mid-innings break, renowned Bollywood music composer Pritam will take the stage along with Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Misha, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi.
During the second innings drinks break, there will be a laser and light show in the stadium.
