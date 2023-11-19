MagazineBuy Print

IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023: Which artists are performing in the final at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad?

India vs Australia: Here is the list of performances during the ICC ODI World Cup2023 Final in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 07:14 IST

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins pose with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 trophy. | Photo Credit: PTI

India and Australia will play in the final of the ICC Men’s ODI World Cup 2023 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

FOLLOW LIVE BLOG: India vs Australia World Cup 2023 Final Live

There will be several performances on the night of the final to mark the close of the quadrennial competition which lasted more than a month.

CHECK | India vs Australia Dream11 Prediction

Unlike most World Cups, there will not be a closing ceremony before the start of the match. The pre-match period will be reserved for an airshow by the Indian Air Force.

The performances will begin during the first innings drinks break with singer and lyricist Aditya Gadhvi performing for the audience.

In the mid-innings break, renowned Bollywood music composer Pritam will take the stage along with Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Misha, Akasa Singh and Tushar Joshi.

During the second innings drinks break, there will be a laser and light show in the stadium.

Artists performing in India vs Australia ICC ODI World Cup 2023 Final
Pre-Match - Suryakiran IAF airshow
First Innings drink break - Aditya Gadhvi
Mid-Innings - Pritam, Jonita Gandhi, Nakash Aziz, Amit Mishra, Akasa Singh, Tushar Joshi

ICC World Cup 2023

India

Australia

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
