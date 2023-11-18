MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan junior team head coach

Yousuf’s appointment comes a day after PCB elevated the former fast bowler Sohail Tanvir as the head of the junior selection committee.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 22:33 IST , Lahore - 1 MIN READ

PTI
FILE PHOTO: Yousuf said he had agreed to become the junior team head coach since it was important to identify young talent and groom and harness them for the senior team.
FILE PHOTO: Yousuf said he had agreed to become the junior team head coach since it was important to identify young talent and groom and harness them for the senior team. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Yousuf said he had agreed to become the junior team head coach since it was important to identify young talent and groom and harness them for the senior team. | Photo Credit: AP

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday named former captain Mohammad Yousuf as the head coach of the national U-19 team ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup early next year.

Yousuf’s appointment comes a day after PCB elevated the former fast bowler Sohail Tanvir as the head of the junior selection committee.

Among its slew of actions taken in recent days following Pakistan’s first-round exit from the World Cup in India, the PCB had also announced the appointment of former pacer Wahab Riaz as the chief selector of the national selection committee.

ALSO READ
IND vs AUS, World Cup 2023 final: Remaining calm under pressure will be key for India, says Raina

Mohammad Hafeez, who had recently resigned as one of the members of the technical committee, has not only been named the director of cricket (men’s team) but is also expected to double up as the coach during the team’s upcoming tours of Australia and New Zealand.

Yousuf, who has previously served as batting coach of the Pakistan team and also at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, is ranked as one of Pakistan’s top batters, with 7,530 Test runs and 9,720 in ODIs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010.

“Having had the privilege of working with the senior men’s side, I will bring my coaching experience to the U19 set-up, providing a nurturing environment for the young talents to thrive and make a mark on the international level,” Yousuf said in a PCB statement.

Yousuf said he had agreed to become the junior team head coach since it was important to identify young talent and groom and harness them for the senior team.

Related stories

Related Topics

Mohammad Yousuf /

Pakistan Cricket Board

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan junior team head coach
    PTI
  2. England’s Lauren James strikes hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-1 WSL win over Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, South Africa tops Group C, Salah hat-trick helps Egypt lead Group A
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Finals 2023: Sinner beats Medvedev, becomes first Italian man to reach summit clash at year-end championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024 qualifiers points table LIVE: Wales second in Group D, Ronaldo helps Portugal top Group J
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan junior team head coach
    PTI
  2. Bangladesh appoints Najmul Shanto as captain for New Zealand Tests
    AFP
  3. Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Legends T-20 League ensures financial security to players post-retirement, says Pragyan Ojha
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  5. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan junior team head coach
    PTI
  2. England’s Lauren James strikes hat-trick in Chelsea’s 5-1 WSL win over Liverpool
    Reuters
  3. FIFA World Cup 2026 qualifiers points table LIVE: CAF standings, South Africa tops Group C, Salah hat-trick helps Egypt lead Group A
    Team Sportstar
  4. ATP Finals 2023: Sinner beats Medvedev, becomes first Italian man to reach summit clash at year-end championships
    Team Sportstar
  5. EURO 2024 qualifiers points table LIVE: Wales second in Group D, Ronaldo helps Portugal top Group J
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment