Mohammad Yousuf appointed Pakistan junior team head coach

The Pakistan Cricket Board on Saturday named former captain Mohammad Yousuf as the head coach of the national U-19 team ahead of the Asia Cup and the World Cup early next year.

Yousuf’s appointment comes a day after PCB elevated the former fast bowler Sohail Tanvir as the head of the junior selection committee.

Among its slew of actions taken in recent days following Pakistan’s first-round exit from the World Cup in India, the PCB had also announced the appointment of former pacer Wahab Riaz as the chief selector of the national selection committee.

Mohammad Hafeez, who had recently resigned as one of the members of the technical committee, has not only been named the director of cricket (men’s team) but is also expected to double up as the coach during the team’s upcoming tours of Australia and New Zealand.

Yousuf, who has previously served as batting coach of the Pakistan team and also at the National Cricket Academy in Lahore, is ranked as one of Pakistan’s top batters, with 7,530 Test runs and 9,720 in ODIs in a career spanning from 1998 to 2010.

“Having had the privilege of working with the senior men’s side, I will bring my coaching experience to the U19 set-up, providing a nurturing environment for the young talents to thrive and make a mark on the international level,” Yousuf said in a PCB statement.

Yousuf said he had agreed to become the junior team head coach since it was important to identify young talent and groom and harness them for the senior team.