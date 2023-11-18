MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup final 2023: India takes on Australia in battle for ODI supremacy

Australia last played a World Cup final on Indian soil in the 1987 edition, when Allan Border’s men prevailed over England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 17:15 IST , Ahmedabad - 2 MINS READ

K. C. Vijaya Kumar

The World Cup awaits its coronation. Opening its campaign against Australia in Chennai on October 8, India will now face the same opponent in the final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. For the Men in Blue, life has come a full circle while they seek the cup that will add lustre to their legacy.

The host has remained unbeaten so far, and the rival has notched eight wins on the trot. Just like the IAF jets that did their sorties on Saturday, India and Australia too want to scale the skies when the dust eventually settles on the quadrennial tournament. Just that one team will embrace ecstasy while the other will sulk in agony, and that is the nature of the sport.

ALSO READ
IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 final: A fresh chapter of storied clashes awaits with spotlight on India

Australia last played a World Cup final on Indian soil in the 1987 edition, when Allan Border’s men prevailed over England at Kolkata’s Eden Gardens. Cut to the present, the challenge is even more arduous as Rohit Sharma’s men are in red-hot form.

The team hit the high notes all through the championship, and if there was a stutter, it came right in that first clash against Australia when India was reduced to two for three while chasing 199. Eventually, the host prevailed, and since then has never looked back.

But that brief stretch of vulnerability should enthuse the Aussies, as they hope to spoil India’s expected party at a gargantuan venue where more than a lakh will throng, eager to become part of history. That India hasn’t won any ICC silverware since the 2013 Champions Trophy title in England has been too heavy a cross to bear, and Rohit and company get a chance to end this 10-year drought.

ALSO READ
ICC ODI World Cup 2023: It has been used before, looks like a pretty good wicket; says Australia skipper Pat Cummins

Rohit, Virat Kohli, and the other batters are all in superb touch; the same holds true for the bowlers led by Jasprit Bumrah, as their rhythm and energy levels have been excellent. The fielding did lag a bit against New Zealand in the semifinal in Mumbai, and hopefully, it will remain an aberration.

ALSO READ
IND vs AUS Final, ICC World Cup 2023: Toss factor in Ahmedabad; should captains choose to bat or bowl?

Meanwhile, Pat Cummins and his men have steadily progressed and have enough firepower to test the Indians. David Warner and Glenn Maxwell, among batters and the Mitchell Starc-led attack with Adam Zampa offering the spinning counter are all part of the opposition’s strengths.

It is a unit that may not have fired in unison like India, but Australia, having won the World Cup on five occasions, surely knows what needs to be done in a summit clash. The pitch will be the same as the one used for the game against Pakistan on October 14. India won that encounter, and a repeat on Sunday will revive the Diwali spirit across the nation.

The teams
India: Rohit Sharma (captain), K.L. Rahul, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, Suryakumar Yadav, Shubman Gill, Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, R. Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj, Shardul Thakur, Kuldeep Yadav and Prasidh Krishna.
Australia: Pat Cummins (captain), Steve Smith, David Warner, Sean Abbott, Alex Carey, Cameron Green, Josh Hazlewood, Travis Head, Josh Inglis, Marnus Labuschagne, Mitchell Marsh, Glenn Maxwell, Mitchell Starc, Marcus Stoinis and Adam Zampa.
Umpires: Richard Kettleborough and Richard Illingworth; Third umpire: Joel Wilson; Match referee: Andy Pycroft.
Match starts at 2 p.m.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

Rohit Sharma /

Pat Cummins /

Glenn Maxwell /

Adam Zampa

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup final 2023: India takes on Australia in battle for ODI supremacy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair suffers defeat in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Which teams are playing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP Qatar: Title rivals Bagnaia and Martin together on grid 
    AFP
  5. Most sixes in ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa on top with 99 sixes, Australia in second place
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Videos

  1. World Cup final 2023: India takes on Australia in battle for ODI supremacy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. Punjab star Jarmanpreet looks to shine at Senior Nationals after securing Paris 2024 spot for Team India
    Nigamanth P,K. Keerthivasan
  3. AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: PowerPlay performance separated us, says South Africa coach Walter after semifinal loss
    Ayan Acharya
  4. ODI World Cup: Australia withstands fighting South Africa in a thrilling semifinal
    Ashwin Achal
  5. World Cup 2023 semifinal: Australia floors South Africa’s top-order with Test match bowling and impressive fielding
    Ayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup final 2023: India takes on Australia in battle for ODI supremacy
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  2. ATP Finals 2023: Bopanna-Ebden pair suffers defeat in semifinals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Which teams are playing ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Final 2023?
    Team Sportstar
  4. MotoGP Qatar: Title rivals Bagnaia and Martin together on grid 
    AFP
  5. Most sixes in ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa on top with 99 sixes, Australia in second place
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment