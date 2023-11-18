MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs AUS Final, ICC World Cup 2023: Toss factor in Ahmedabad; should captains choose to bat or bowl?

IND vs AUS Final: At the 2023 World Cup, the toss hasn’t played a significant role at the venue, with teams winning the toss emerging victorious on two occasions but also facing defeat on two instances.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 12:17 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins at the coin toss in Chennai.
India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins at the coin toss in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

India’s captain Rohit Sharma and Australia’s captain Pat Cummins at the coin toss in Chennai. | Photo Credit: AP

India will face Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. As anticipation about the pitch and conditions at the venue builds, there will also be a lot of speculation about whether teams should opt to bat or bowl after winning the toss.

In the ongoing tournament, the toss hasn’t played a significant role at the venue, with teams winning the toss emerging victorious on two occasions but also facing defeat on two instances. Teams have had a preference for chasing at this venue as three captains have opted to bowl first in the four matches held here. Two of them (Tom Latham and Rohit Sharma) have tasted success, while Jos Buttler’s decision to field against Australia backfired.

READ | IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final pitch report

The only team that chose to bat in Ahmedabad was Afghanistan, and it went down to South Africa by five wickets in that game.

Historically, the team winning the toss has had a slight edge at the venue, winning 17 out of 30 matches. Teams have opted to bat 16 times and won nine of those games, while teams that have chosen to bowl have won eight out of 14 matches.

Both India and Australia haven’t been very successful with the coin toss in the tournament. While Rohit has won five tosses and lost as many, Pat Cummins has won just four out of 10.

India has won the last three tosses in the tournament and Rohit has opted to bowl on each occasion. Interestingly, both of Australia’s defeats in the tournament (against India and South Africa) have come after Cummins won the toss.

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma /

Pat Cummins

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Final, ICC World Cup 2023: Toss factor in Ahmedabad; should captains choose to bat or bowl?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: It has been used before, looks like a pretty good wicket; says Australia skipper Pat Cummins
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Men’s Senior National Hockey championship: Punjab gets walkover, Tamil Nadu thumps Assam 15-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab star Jarmanpreet looks to shine at Senior Nationals after securing Paris 2024 spot for Team India
    Nigamanth P,K. Keerthivasan
  5. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Russell fastest in final practice session
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: It has been used before, looks like a pretty good wicket; says Australia skipper Pat Cummins
    Shayan Acharya
  2. IND vs AUS Final, ICC World Cup 2023: Toss factor in Ahmedabad; should captains choose to bat or bowl?
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs AUS World Cup 2023 final pitch report: Narendra Modi Stadium overall stats in ODIs, scores, conditions
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs AUS, ICC World Cup 2023 final: A fresh chapter of storied clashes awaits with spotlight on India
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  5. World Cup 2023 Final: Pitch in focus as Rohit and Co. gear up for summit clash against Australia
    Shayan Acharya
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. IND vs AUS Final, ICC World Cup 2023: Toss factor in Ahmedabad; should captains choose to bat or bowl?
    Team Sportstar
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: It has been used before, looks like a pretty good wicket; says Australia skipper Pat Cummins
    Shayan Acharya
  3. Men’s Senior National Hockey championship: Punjab gets walkover, Tamil Nadu thumps Assam 15-1
    Team Sportstar
  4. Punjab star Jarmanpreet looks to shine at Senior Nationals after securing Paris 2024 spot for Team India
    Nigamanth P,K. Keerthivasan
  5. Las Vegas Grand Prix: Russell fastest in final practice session
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment