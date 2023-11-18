IND vs AUS Final, ICC World Cup 2023: Toss factor in Ahmedabad; should captains choose to bat or bowl?

India will face Australia in the final of the 2023 ODI World Cup at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday. As anticipation about the pitch and conditions at the venue builds, there will also be a lot of speculation about whether teams should opt to bat or bowl after winning the toss.

In the ongoing tournament, the toss hasn’t played a significant role at the venue, with teams winning the toss emerging victorious on two occasions but also facing defeat on two instances. Teams have had a preference for chasing at this venue as three captains have opted to bowl first in the four matches held here. Two of them (Tom Latham and Rohit Sharma) have tasted success, while Jos Buttler’s decision to field against Australia backfired.

The only team that chose to bat in Ahmedabad was Afghanistan, and it went down to South Africa by five wickets in that game.

Historically, the team winning the toss has had a slight edge at the venue, winning 17 out of 30 matches. Teams have opted to bat 16 times and won nine of those games, while teams that have chosen to bowl have won eight out of 14 matches.

Both India and Australia haven’t been very successful with the coin toss in the tournament. While Rohit has won five tosses and lost as many, Pat Cummins has won just four out of 10.

India has won the last three tosses in the tournament and Rohit has opted to bowl on each occasion. Interestingly, both of Australia’s defeats in the tournament (against India and South Africa) have come after Cummins won the toss.