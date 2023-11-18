MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

Bangladesh appoints Najmul Shanto as captain for New Zealand Tests

Najmul was given the charge as regular captain Shakib Al Hasan was injured during the World Cup in India, and his deputy, Liton Das, requested a break to be with his newborn daughter.

Published : Nov 18, 2023 17:03 IST , Dhaka - 1 MIN READ

AFP
Najmul Hossain Shanto in action during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh. 
Najmul Hossain Shanto in action during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh.  | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Najmul Hossain Shanto in action during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 against Bangladesh.  | Photo Credit: PTI

Bangladesh on Saturday said batsman Najmul Hossain Shanto would lead the country in the two-Test series against New Zealand beginning later this month.

Najmul was given the charge as regular captain Shakib Al Hasan was injured during the World Cup in India, and his deputy, Liton Das, requested a break to be with his newborn daughter.

“Liton asked for a month’s leave. He won’t play two Tests. He wants to spend this month exclusively with his family,” Bangladesh Cricket Board’s cricket operations chief, Jalal Yunus, told reporters in Dhaka.

“Najmul Hossain is captain for the next two Tests,” he said.

Najmul was named vice-captain of the one-day international side before the World Cup and led the side in two matches in the tournament in Shakib’s absence.

He also led Bangladesh in the third and final one-day match against New Zealand in September, in the absence of Shakib and Liton.

New Zealand beat Bangladesh 2-0 in the ODI series, the side’s first series win in Bangladesh in 15 years.

New Zealand’s Test squad will arrive in Bangladesh on Monday, and the first Test will be held in Sylhet from November 28 to December 2.

Dhaka’s Sher-e-Bangla National Stadium will host the second Test from December 6–10.

Related stories

Related Topics

Najmul Hossain Shanto /

Shakib Al Hasan /

Liton Das

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh appoints Najmul Shanto as captain for New Zealand Tests
    AFP
  2. Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
    Reuters
  3. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Haaland to miss Norway vs Scotland match with foot injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
+ SEE all Stories

More on Cricket

  1. Bangladesh appoints Najmul Shanto as captain for New Zealand Tests
    AFP
  2. Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  3. Legends T-20 League ensures financial security to players post-retirement, says Pragyan Ojha
    V. V. Subrahmanyam
  4. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Wagner replaces injured Henry for Bangladesh Tests
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. Bangladesh appoints Najmul Shanto as captain for New Zealand Tests
    AFP
  2. Poland, Israel Under-21 players refuse to play first minute at Euro Qualifying
    Reuters
  3. Top spells by Australian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  4. Top spells by Indian bowlers in ODI World Cup finals
    Team Sportstar
  5. Euro 2024 Qualifiers: Haaland to miss Norway vs Scotland match with foot injury
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment