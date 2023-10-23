MagazineBuy Print

World Cup 2023: Brydon Carse replaces Topley in England squad

Carse will replace Topley, who was ruled out of the tournament after breaking his left index finger during England’s match against South Africa on Saturday.

Published : Oct 23, 2023 12:53 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
FILE PHOTO: Brydon Carse of England.
FILE PHOTO: Brydon Carse of England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

FILE PHOTO: Brydon Carse of England. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Brydon Carse has been approved as a replacement for Reece Topley in England’s squad for the ongoing World Cup, the ICC event technical committee confirmed on Monday.

Carse will replace Topley, who was ruled out of the tournament after breaking his left index finger during England’s match against South Africa on Saturday.

ALSO READ | Former gymnast lives her dream through son at cricket World Cup

The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.

England is currently in ninth place, with one win and three losses that fetched them two points in four games. 

