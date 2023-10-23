World Cup 2023: Brydon Carse replaces Topley in England squad

Brydon Carse has been approved as a replacement for Reece Topley in England’s squad for the ongoing World Cup, the ICC event technical committee confirmed on Monday.
Carse will replace Topley, who was ruled out of the tournament after breaking his left index finger during England’s match against South Africa on Saturday.
The replacement of a player requires the approval of the event technical committee before the replacement player can be officially added to the squad.
England is currently in ninth place, with one win and three losses that fetched them two points in four games.
