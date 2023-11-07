MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash

England fielding coach Carl Hopkinson stated that the Champions Trophy qualification scenario makes it a crucial game for England, placed at the bottom of the table. 

Published : Nov 07, 2023 20:52 IST , PUNE - 2 MINS READ

Amol Karhadkar
England’s Jos Buttlert during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between against Netherlands.
England’s Jos Buttlert during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / B.Jothi Ramalingam
infoIcon

England’s Jos Buttlert during a practice session ahead of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 match between against Netherlands. | Photo Credit: The Hindu / B.Jothi Ramalingam

 

England may have had a horrible time in its bid to defend the Men’s World Cup title. Still, the Netherlands assistant coach refrained from stating Wednesday’s game as the Netherlands’ best chance to beat England. In fact, he referred to the world champion as “a wounded buffalo”.

“England are world champions, I think they would do what’s necessary. They have prepared just as much. In South Africa, where I am from, there is a famous saying of never underestimate a wounded buffalo. We sit in a position where England is one of the best teams in the world,” Niekerk said on Tuesday. “And irrespective of how they are playing, they can produce incredible performances at any moment. So that’s what we are preparing for, the best England possible.”

England fielding coach Carl Hopkinson stated that the Champions Trophy qualification scenario makes it a crucial game for England, placed at the bottom of the table. 

“I don’t think there is ever a dead rubber when you play for England to be honest,  the lads are completely up for - we have got two games in which we need to win both to qualify for the Champions Trophy, so that’s there for everybody to see and the guys are going to be obviously up for it,” Hopkinson said.

READ MORE: “Still a lot to learn, but talent-wise, we are a good team,” says Afghanistan captain Hashmatullah Shahidi

While Hopkinson - fielded during England’s first public interaction after being formally ousted from the tournament - faced a barrage of questions by the English press, even being asked why he was chosen to field questions. 

On the other hand, van Niekerk was thrilled to return to Pune, where he spent two years while setting up the Gary Kirsten Cricket Academy.

Not just England, but even the Netherlands has a decent chance to finish in the top eight and qualify for the Champions Trophy. Van Niekerk stressed the Netherlands’ progress in the last two years has led to it being in with a chance to qualify for the marquee event.

“When we started the tournament the Champions Trophy wasn’t even an option. The team has grown immensely over the last two years and coming into the environment, you almost feel like every game means a lot, irrespective of whether it’s playing for Champions Trophy or playing for getting into a semifinal,” he said.

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

England /

Netherlands /

Gary Kirsten /

Champions Trophy

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Mujeeb drops Maxwell, AUS in trouble at 145/7
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: Pride, Champions Trophy spot in line as England takes on Netherlands
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. Quest for decision-making utopia is futile, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. World Cup 2023: Pride, Champions Trophy spot in line as England takes on Netherlands
    Amol Karhadkar
  3. ‘Time for ICC to revisit its timed-out rule and add some clauses to it’
    K. C. Vijaya Kumar
  4. AUS vs AFG, World Cup 2023: Ibrahim Zadran becomes first Afghanistan player to score WC century
    Team Sportstar
  5. Finch rates Zampa as premier white ball spinner across two formats
    PTI
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. ENG vs NED, ODI World Cup 2023: Netherlands assistant coach wary of ‘wounded buffalo’ England ahead of Pune clash
    Amol Karhadkar
  2. Australia vs Afghanistan Live Score, ICC World Cup 2023: Mujeeb drops Maxwell, AUS in trouble at 145/7
    Team Sportstar
  3. World Cup 2023: Pride, Champions Trophy spot in line as England takes on Netherlands
    Amol Karhadkar
  4. Indian sports news wrap, November 7
    Team Sportstar
  5. Quest for decision-making utopia is futile, says Postecoglou
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment