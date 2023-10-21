ENG vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs South Africa list of results from 1992 to 2019

England and South Africa will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.
The two teams have met at the World Cup since 1992, with England holding the historical edge over South Africa with four wins from seven contests. The last time the two sides met at the quadrennial showpiece, England thrashed the Proteas by 104 runs.
One of the most memorable World Cup matches between the teams is the 1992 semifinal, when South Africa was controversially left with 22 runs to get off the last ball after being set a revised target due to rain.
ENG VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUP
ENG VS SA - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
MOST RUNS IN ENG VS SA ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Neil Fairbrother (ENG)
|4
|127
|42.33
|67.91
|75*
|Andrew Hudson (SA)
|2
|125
|62.50
|74.85
|79
|Graeme Hick (ENG)
|4
|119
|29.75
|69.59
|83
MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS SA ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Allan Donald (SA)
|3
|6
|4.77
|21.50
|4/17
|Imran Tahir (SA)
|2
|6
|5.30
|16.50
|4/38
|Andrew Hall (SA)
|1
|5
|1.80
|3.60
|5/18
