ENG vs SA head-to-head in ODI World Cup: England vs South Africa list of results from 1992 to 2019

ENG vs SA in ODI World Cup: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers from World Cup matches between England and South Africa.

Published : Oct 21, 2023 07:06 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
The scoreboard tells the story as England wins a controversial rain-affected game on run rate in the World Cup semifinal against South Africa at the SCG in Sydney.
The scoreboard tells the story as England wins a controversial rain-affected game on run rate in the World Cup semifinal against South Africa at the SCG in Sydney. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES


The scoreboard tells the story as England wins a controversial rain-affected game on run rate in the World Cup semifinal against South Africa at the SCG in Sydney. | Photo Credit: GETTY IMAGES

England and South Africa will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

The two teams have met at the World Cup since 1992, with England holding the historical edge over South Africa with four wins from seven contests. The last time the two sides met at the quadrennial showpiece, England thrashed the Proteas by 104 runs.

One of the most memorable World Cup matches between the teams is the 1992 semifinal, when South Africa was controversially left with 22 runs to get off the last ball after being set a revised target due to rain.

ENG VS SA HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODI WORLD CUP
Matches played: 7
England won: 4
South Africa won: 3
Last result: England won by 104 runs (The Oval; May 2019)
Last five results: ENG won - 2; SA won - 3
ENG VS SA - FULL LIST OF RESULTS IN ODI WORLD CUPS
1992: England won by three wickets (Melbourne)
1992: England won by 19 runs (Sydney)
1996: South Africa won by 78 runs (Rawalpindi)
1999: South Africa won by 122 runs (The Oval)
2007: South Africa won by nine wickets (Bridgetown)
2011: England won by six runs (Chennai)
2019: England won by 104 runs (The Oval)

MOST RUNS IN ENG VS SA ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Neil Fairbrother (ENG) 4 127 42.33 67.91 75*
Andrew Hudson (SA) 2 125 62.50 74.85 79
Graeme Hick (ENG) 4 119 29.75 69.59 83

MOST WICKETS IN ENG VS SA ODI WORLD CUP MATCHES

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI
Allan Donald (SA) 3 6 4.77 21.50 4/17
Imran Tahir (SA) 2 6 5.30 16.50 4/38
Andrew Hall (SA) 1 5 1.80 3.60 5/18

