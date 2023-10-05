ICC World Cup 2023: England sets unique record as all 11 players register double-digit scores

England created a unique record during the ICC World Cup 2023 opener against New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Thursday with all 11 batters reaching double-digit figures.
Sent in to bat by New Zealand, England managed 282 for nine in 50 overs with Joe Root leading the pack with 77 off 86 deliveries. While Root failed to find assistance from the rest of the top-order, who blew away their good starts, England skipper Jos Buttler joined in with a 42-ball 43 to resurrect the innings.
England’s tail (No. 8-11) added 53 runs between them to mark the first instance of 11 double-figure scores in an ODI innings across 4,658 matches.
England, the defending champion, came into the World Cup after recently drubbing the Kiwis 3-1 at home.
