Maxwell breaks Kapil Dev’s record for highest score by a No. 6 batter in ODIs

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell registered the highest score by a No. 6 batter in ODIs, breaking the record previously held by Kapil Dev, during the ODI World Cup match against Afghanistan.

Published : Nov 07, 2023 22:12 IST , CHENNAI - 0 MINS READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell in action
Australia’s Glenn Maxwell in action | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas
infoIcon

Australia’s Glenn Maxwell in action | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Francis Mascarenhas

