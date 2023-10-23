ICC ODI World Cup: Teams that have won the CWC undefeated

Winning an ICC ODI World Cup is considered the pinnacle of one day cricket. Starting from the first edition in 1975, Only five teams have managed to win a World Cup in the last 48 years.
Among these five sides, only two have managed to secure the title by going undefeated through the tournament -- Australia and West Indies -- with both sides doing it twice.
West Indies - 1975
West Indies emerged as the first-ever ODI World Cup winner when it won the title in 1975 in England. The Caribbean side won all five matches it played in the tournament. Clive Lloyd’s team got the better of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan and Australia (twice) in the 1975 World Cup.
West Indies - 1979
West Indies would continue its domination in the World Cup in 1979, defending its title, emerging out of the tournament yet again unbeaten.
West Indies’ win streak though was broken after its match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.
Australia - 2003
Australia became the second team to win the ODI World Cup undefeated when it clinched the 2003 title.
Australia went unchallenged through the long tournament in South Africa, winning all 11 of the matches it played.
Australia - 2007
Just like West Indies, the Aussies would repeat the trick, winning the ODI World Cup without suffering a defeat once again.
Befittingly, Australia achieved the feat in the Caribbean islands, once again winning all 11 of its matches of the tournament.
This was also Australia’s third-consecutive World Cup win, having secured the title in 1999 and 2003.
