ICC ODI World Cup: Teams that have won the CWC undefeated

Winning an ICC ODI World Cup is considered the pinnacle of one day cricket. Starting from the first edition in 1975, Only five teams have managed to win a World Cup in the last 48 years.

Among these five sides, only two have managed to secure the title by going undefeated through the tournament -- Australia and West Indies -- with both sides doing it twice.

West Indies - 1975

Clive Lloyd, West Indies cricket team captain collects the Prudential World Cup One Day International (ODI) Cricket Tournament form Duke of Edinburgh after defeating Australia in the finals at Lords,. | Photo Credit: COLORSPORT/The Hindu

West Indies emerged as the first-ever ODI World Cup winner when it won the title in 1975 in England. The Caribbean side won all five matches it played in the tournament. Clive Lloyd’s team got the better of Sri Lanka, New Zealand, Pakistan and Australia (twice) in the 1975 World Cup.

West Indies - 1979

Clive Lloyd, the West Indies Captain, surrounded by his players as he displays the Prudential Cup at Lord’s tonight. West Indies had retained the cup with a 92-runs victory over England in the final. . | Photo Credit: PA IMAGES VIA GETTY IMAGES

West Indies would continue its domination in the World Cup in 1979, defending its title, emerging out of the tournament yet again unbeaten.

West Indies’ win streak though was broken after its match against Sri Lanka was abandoned without a ball being bowled due to rain.

Australia - 2003

Ricky Ponting captain of Australia celebrates with the trophy and his team mates after the 2003 World Cup Final. | Photo Credit: HAMISH BLAIR/Getty Images

Australia became the second team to win the ODI World Cup undefeated when it clinched the 2003 title.

Australia went unchallenged through the long tournament in South Africa, winning all 11 of the matches it played.

Australia - 2007

Australia’s Glenn McGrath, center, Adam Gilchrist, right, and Ricky Ponting show off the Cricket World Cup trophy during a photocall in Bridgetown, Barbados. | Photo Credit: Rick Rycroft

Just like West Indies, the Aussies would repeat the trick, winning the ODI World Cup without suffering a defeat once again.

Befittingly, Australia achieved the feat in the Caribbean islands, once again winning all 11 of its matches of the tournament.

This was also Australia’s third-consecutive World Cup win, having secured the title in 1999 and 2003.