IND vs NZ: Rohit Sharma stats in ICC ODI World Cup semifinals

India vs New Zealand, ODI World Cup: Here are Rohit Sharma’s stats in World Cup semifinals ahead of India’s game against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.

Published : Nov 15, 2023 09:12 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Rohit Sharma during a practice session.
Rohit Sharma during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Rohit Sharma during a practice session. | Photo Credit: PTI

India’s semifinal match against New Zealand at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Wednesday will be Rohit Sharma’s third last-four match in an ODI World Cup.

In the two semifinals - in 2015 and 2019 - Rohit has failed to live up to expectations.

Against Australia in 2015, Rohit got off to steady start. Chasing a massive 329-run target, Shikhar Dhawan played the aggressor while Rohit held the other end to add 72 runs for the first wicket.

Rohit Sharma’s high-risk batting earns India high rewards in 2023 ODI World Cup

However, with Dhawan and Virat Kohli falling in quick succession, the pressure got to Rohit. An in-seaming delivery from Mitchell Johnson passed through his gate and dislodged the bails. He scored 34 off 48 deliveries.

Four years later, Rohit was again put in charge to steer India in a run chase. Rain forced the semifinal against New Zealand to be moved to the Reserve Day with India needing 240 to win in 50 overs.

This time, the Indian top-order was jolted by Matt Henry and Trent Boult’s opening spells. Henry got the then vice-captain caught behind in the second over.

Matches Runs Average 100/50 HS
2 35 17.50 0/0 34
Rohit Sharma in ODI World Cup semifinals
vs Australia, 2015: 34(48) - b Mitchell Johnson
vs New Zealand, 2019: 1(4) - c Tom Latham b Matt Henry

Rohit’s record has not been impressive at the Wankhede Stadium either. In four innings, he has managed 50 runs at an average of of 12.50. In his last appearance at the venue, against Sri Lanka in thhe ongoing World Cup, Rohit was castled on his second delivery by Madushanka.

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Rohit Sharma

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
