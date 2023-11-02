IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.
The Men in Blue, unbeaten after six games in the tournament, will look to continue their winning momentum, while the Lankans will hope to pull off an upset and stun the host.
India is coming off a thumping 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup final in Colombo, in which Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell bundled out the Lankans for their lowest total against the Indians and second lowest overall in ODIs.
Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:
IND VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
IND VS SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND VS SL ODIS
|Batter
|Mat
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|84
|3113
|43.84
|87.54
|138
|Sanath Jayasuriya (SL)
|89
|2899
|36.23
|96.98
|189
|Kumar Sangakkara (SL)
|76
|2700
|39.70
|81.62
|138*
MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SL ODIS
|Bowler
|Mat
|Wickets
|Economy
|Average
|BBI
|Muthiah Muralidaran (SL)
|63
|74
|4.28
|31.78
|7/30
|Chaminda Vaas (SL)
|61
|70
|4.66
|31.61
|5/14
|Zaheer Khan (IND)
|48
|66
|4.98
|32.19
|5/42
THE SQUADS
INDIA
SRI LANKA
