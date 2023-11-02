IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match

India will lock horns with Sri Lanka in an ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 match at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

The Men in Blue, unbeaten after six games in the tournament, will look to continue their winning momentum, while the Lankans will hope to pull off an upset and stun the host.

India is coming off a thumping 10-wicket win against Sri Lanka during the Asia Cup final in Colombo, in which Mohammed Siraj’s fiery spell bundled out the Lankans for their lowest total against the Indians and second lowest overall in ODIs.

Here is a look at the overall head-to-head numbers between the two sides in ODI cricket:

IND VS SL HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 167 India won: 98 Sri Lanka won: 57 Tied: 1 No Result: 11 Last result: India won by 10 wickets (Colombo; Sep. 2023) Last five results: IND won - 5; SL won - 0

IND VS SL - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS IND (highest score) vs SL: 414/7 (50) - IND won by three runs (2009) IND (lowest score) vs SL: 54 (26.3) - IND lost by 245 runs (2000) SL (highest score) vs IND: 411/8 (50) - SL lost by three runs (2009) SL (lowest score) vs IND: 50 (15.2) - SL lost by 10 wickets (2023) IND (highest individual score) vs SL: Rohit Sharma - 264 (173) IND (best bowling) vs SL: Mohammed Siraj - 6/21 (7) SL (highest individual score) vs IND: Sanath Jayasuriya - 189 (161) SL (best bowling) vs IND: Muthiah Muralidaran - 7/30 (10)

MOST RUNS IN IND VS SL ODIS

Batter Mat Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 84 3113 43.84 87.54 138 Sanath Jayasuriya (SL) 89 2899 36.23 96.98 189 Kumar Sangakkara (SL) 76 2700 39.70 81.62 138*

MOST WICKETS IN IND VS SL ODIS

Bowler Mat Wickets Economy Average BBI Muthiah Muralidaran (SL) 63 74 4.28 31.78 7/30 Chaminda Vaas (SL) 61 70 4.66 31.61 5/14 Zaheer Khan (IND) 48 66 4.98 32.19 5/42