India vs Sri Lanka Dream11 Prediction, ICC World Cup 2023: IND vs SL playing XI, fantasy team, squads

India and Sri Lanka will take each other on at the Wankhede Cricket Stadium in Mumbai in an ICC World Cup 2023 match on Thursday.

India will aim to continue its winning run while Sri Lanka eyes its third win in seven games. While India stands second with six wins in as many games, Sri Lanka is seventh with four points.

Here’s a look at the predicted XIs for India vs Sri Lanka:

INDIA vs SRI LANKA PREDICTED LINEUPS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma, Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Ravindra Jadeja, Mohammad Shami, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Siraj.

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis, Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Angelo Mathews, Dhananjeya De Silva/Chamika Karunaratne, Maheesh Theekshana, Dushmantha Chameera, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka.

INDIA VS SRI LANKA DREAM ELEVEN PREDICTION Wicket-Keepers: KL Rahul, Kusal Mendis Batters: Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma (C), Shubman Gill, Pathum Nissanka All-rounders: Angelo Mathews Bowlers: Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammad Shami (VC), Dushmantha Chameera, Dilshan Madushanka Team composition: IND 6-5 SL | Credits left:8

SQUADS

INDIA: Rohit Sharma (c), Shubman Gill, Virat Kohli, Shreyas Iyer, KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav.

SRI LANKA: Pathum Nissanka, Dimuth Karunaratne, Kusal Mendis(c), Sadeera Samarawickrama, Charith Asalanka, Dhananjaya de Silva, Angelo Mathews, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Kasun Rajitha, Dilshan Madushanka, Chamika Karunaratne, Dunith Wellalage, Dushan Hemantha, Kusal Perera