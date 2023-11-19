- November 19, 2023 22:20AUSTRALIA ARE THE WORLD CHAMPIONS!
The Hon’ble PM of India, Shri Narendra Modi, will hand over the coveted trophy to the Australia skipper.
Cummins collects it from the PM, who steps down from the dais to congratulate the rest of the Australian team. It has been a crazy year for this side - first the Ashes, then the WTC final and now the ODI WC final. They haven’t left out any title.
- November 19, 2023 22:14“SAVED OUR BEST FOR LAST”
Cummins: “Think we saved our best for last. We have been batting first pretty much for the whole tournament, and we thought today would be a good night to chase. The boys were fantastic. We have an ageing side but everyone is just throwing himself on the field. We thought 300 might have been tough but achievable. We were really chuffed with 240. Trav just does what he does and that too on the biggest stage. The selectors have backed him in and it is a big risk that we took - he had a broken hand - and it paid off. This year will be remembered for a long, long time, and we had a lot of success over the winter, and this one peaks it all. At the top of the mountain.”
- November 19, 2023 22:11BARCLAY GIVES AWAY THE WINNER’S MEDALS
The Australian team makes its way to the podium, starting with Sean Abbott. Pat Cummins, the skipper is the last to collect the medal. He will proceed to have a chat with Shastri.
- November 19, 2023 22:08ROHIT SHARMA SPEAKS TO SHASTRI
“The result hasn’t gone our way. We were not good enough today. We have been excellent not good from Day 1. Didn’t go our way this one day. 20-30 runs more would have been good. KL and Kohli were stitching a good partnership and we were looking at 270-280 but we kept losing wickets. Credit to Head and Labuschagne for putting us out of the game, but I feel wicket got slightly better to bat under lights.”
- November 19, 2023 22:04HEAD, KOHLI WIN TOP HONOURS
Tendulkar gives away the PoTM award to Travis Head.
Ian Bishop, Kass Naidoo, and Shane Watson from the ICC television team, sports journalist Sunil Vaidya and ICC GM of cricket Wasim Khan have decided to present the Player of the Tournament award to Virat Kohli for scoring 765 runs. Kohli collects the award from Binny.
The whole Indian team is now being called to the stage to collect their runner-up medals from Shah.
- November 19, 2023 22:02RAVI SHASTRI WILL CONDUCT THE PRESENTATION CEREMONY
ICC chairman Greg Barclay, BCCI president Roger Binny, BCCI secretary Jay Shah, legendary batter and CWC23 ambassador Sachin Tendulkar and ICC CEO Geoff Allardice will give away the awards. The match officials are up first.
- November 19, 2023 21:51SACHIN MEETS THE TEAM
Sachin Tendulkar meets the Men in Blue. He shakes hands with everybody before proceeding to have a chat with a visibly distraught Ravindra Jadeja, Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma.
- November 19, 2023 21:44THE DRONE SHOW STARTS
A first in any sporting event, the crowning of champions will have 1,200 drones creating magic in the night sky with the first ever aerial CHAMPIONS board.
This will be followed by a mesmerising fireworks display by the winners of the biggest fireworks competition in the world - Blackpool’s annual World Fireworks.
- November 19, 2023 21:36HEADY WINS THE POTM AWARD
WTC Final, CWC23 semifinal and final, Travis Head has been the PoTM in all of these tournaments. What a year this has been for the Aussie all-rounder!
“What an amazing day! Just thrilled to be a part of it. I was a little bit nervous but Marnus played exceptionally well and soaked all the pressure. I felt the way Mitch [Marsh] took the game on set the tone and that was the energy we wanted. It was a great decision to bowl first, and the wicket got better as the game went on. It paid dividends, and it was nice to play a role.”
- November 19, 2023 21:35MITCH AND MITCH CORNER
Marsh: “Pure elation. This group. Ah, it’s unbelievable...”
Starc: “He (Pat Cummins) was phenomenal the whole tournament. His bowling, his leadership. All our coaches and support staff across formats were phenomenal. Geez, it’s been bl**dy successful and wonderful.”
- November 19, 2023 21:32WARNER HEAPS PRAISE ON THE BOWLERS
David Warner: “Our bowlers were fantastic - set the tone from Ball 1. To bowl them out for 240 in the final is absolutely sensational. The dressing room atmosphere is absolutely sensational.”
Steve Smith: “The atmosphere was great here today. Travis Head, the show he put on today was incredible. Marnus played an unbelievable supporting role at the other end.”
- November 19, 2023 21:28MARNUS, MAXI, JOSH SPEAK TO THE BROADCASTER
Marnus Labuschagne speaks while trying to hold back tears: “What we have achieved today is unbelievable. It is the best achievement I have been part of. I am lost for words. Even till 10:10pm last night, I didn’t know whether I would be part of the team. From South Africa, I have been part of 19 games straight.”
Glenn Maxwell on hitting the winning runs: “It feels amazing. I had resigned to the fact that I wouldn’t have to bat. But Heady got out, unfortunately.”
Josh Hazlewood: “This win’s bigger (than 2015) although that was back at home.”
- November 19, 2023 21:23AUSTRALIA UPSTAGES THE HOME TEAM!
The players rush onto the field. The World Cup dream’s over for India. KL Rahul hides his face behind his gloves. Jasprit Bumrah tries to console Mohammed Siraj, who is in tears. Emotions spilling over everywhere.
- November 19, 2023 21:15FOLLOW THE INDIA vs AUSTRALIA, ICC WORLD CUP FINAL HIGHLIGHTS
India vs Australia Live Score, World Cup 2023 Final: Toss soon; Rohit’s men aim to extend winning run at Narendra Modi Stadium
India vs Australia Final Live Score: Check world cup final updates, scorecard and highlights from the IND vs AUS match being played at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
- November 19, 2023 21:13INDIA vs AUSTRALIA MATCH UPDATE
Australia is on the brink of a famous win. Its sixth ODI World Cup title stands 10 runs away.
