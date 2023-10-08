MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

World Cup 2023 finds its voice as Chennai records 33,000-plus crowd for India vs Australia match

Though there were some empty seats when the match got underway, the stadium filled up with the official attendance being 33,110 out of a capacity of 37,000 (approx), about 90 per cent attendance.

Published : Oct 08, 2023 23:22 IST , CHENNAI - 2 MINS READ

S. Dipak Ragav
A few fans on social media shared that they were able to buy tickets for the match on Sunday morning from the official ticketing partner despite it being officially sold out weeks ago.
A few fans on social media shared that they were able to buy tickets for the match on Sunday morning from the official ticketing partner despite it being officially sold out weeks ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

A few fans on social media shared that they were able to buy tickets for the match on Sunday morning from the official ticketing partner despite it being officially sold out weeks ago. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

It took game five for the 2023 World Cup to finally find its voice as fans thronged the M.A. Chidambaram Stadium on Sunday to watch the India kick off its campaign against Australia.

Despite the heat and sweltering humidity, the crowd started building up as early as noon. Though there were some empty seats when the match got underway, slowly, the stadium filled up, with the official attendance being 33,110 out of a capacity of 37,000 (approx), about 90 per cent attendance.

Interestingly, a few fans on social media shared that they were able to buy tickets for the match on Sunday morning from the official ticketing partner despite it being officially sold out weeks ago.

ALSO READ
India vs Australia: Kohli-Rahul record India’s highest 4th wicket partnership in ODI World Cups

It is learnt that some tickets, which are blocked for sponsors, other state associations or former players/office-bearers, can get released back into the general pool if it fails to find takers, though the numbers are generally minimal.   

The build-up to the 2023 edition has been subdued with little buzz. The first four games had received only lukewarm response from the fans at the grounds, with the issues surrounding the announcement of scheduling and the ticket sales not helping things. While it is understandable that stadiums will not fill out for games not featuring India, the last-minute nature of the whole thing has made it difficult for even neutral or passionate cricket lovers to enjoy the spectacle of the World Cup.

The 50-over cricket World Cup, held once every four years, has always been the sport’s crown jewel on the calendar since its inception in 1975. Despite the one-day format fighting for relevance, caught between the history and tradition of Test cricket on one side and the action-packed three-hour T20 version, the quadrennial event is where some of cricket’s fondest memories have been made and helped the game grow, especially in India.

With India’s campaign on the books, there is hope it will drive more interest in the tournament, with more fans thronging the stadiums.

Related stories

Related Topics

India vs Australia /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

M. A. Chidambaram Stadium /

Chepauk

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 finds its voice as Chennai records 33,000-plus crowd for India vs Australia match
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. World Cup 2023: Kohli, Rahul drag India to win at Chepauk with a lion-hearted effort
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan _11351
  3. Qatar GP 2023: Perez starts from pit lane after Red Bull breaches rules, Sainz out due to fuel problems
    AFP
  4. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia loses first WC opening match since 1992
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Griezmann’s late penalty earns Atletico Madrid 2-1 win over Sociedad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Sunil Gavaskar: Team India needs a fifth bowling option for ODI World Cup

Sunil Gavaskar
Reliable mind: Kumar Dharmasena officiated at the 2019 World Cup final. 

From 1975 to 2019: How umpiring has evolved with World Cups

Vijay Lokapally
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. World Cup 2023 finds its voice as Chennai records 33,000-plus crowd for India vs Australia match
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 most wickets: List of highest wicket-takers after IND vs AUS
    Team Sportstar
  3. Virat Kohli breaks Sachin Tendulkar’s run chase record during India vs Australia World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
  4. ICC ODI World Cup 2023 most runs: Full list of top run-scorers after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
  5. ICC World Cup 2023 Points Table: Latest teams standings updated after IND vs AUS match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. World Cup 2023 finds its voice as Chennai records 33,000-plus crowd for India vs Australia match
    S. Dipak Ragav
  2. World Cup 2023: Kohli, Rahul drag India to win at Chepauk with a lion-hearted effort
    Lavanya Lakshmi Narayanan _11351
  3. Qatar GP 2023: Perez starts from pit lane after Red Bull breaches rules, Sainz out due to fuel problems
    AFP
  4. ICC ODI World Cup 2023: Australia loses first WC opening match since 1992
    Team Sportstar
  5. La Liga: Griezmann’s late penalty earns Atletico Madrid 2-1 win over Sociedad
    Reuters
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment