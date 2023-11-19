Australia’s Travis Head was declared the Player of the Match in his side’s 2023 ODI World Cup final win against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

The Australian opener top-scored for his side in a 241-run chase, with a 120-ball 137. Head’s composed knock was studded with 15 fours and six sixes.

The 29-year-old left-handed batter saw through a menacing opening spell from India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to become only the second batter after Aravinda de Silva to score a World Cup final hundred while chasing.

Head also became the fourth player to win the man of the match in the semifinal and final of the same World Cup - after Aravinda de Silva, Mohinder Amarnath and Shane Warne.

ALL WORLD CUP FINAL PLAYER OF THE MATCH WINNERS

Clive Lloyd (West Indies) - 102 (85) & 1/38 vs Australia, Lord’s, 1975

Viv Richards (West Indies) - 138* (157) vs England, Lord’s, 1979

Mohinder Amarnath (India) - 26 (80) & 3/12 vs West Indies, Lord’s, 1983

David Boon (Australia) - 75 (125) vs England, Kolkata, 1987

Wasim Akram (Pakistan) - 33 (18) & 3/49 vs England, Melbourne, 1992

Aravinda de Silva (Sri Lanka) - 107* (124) & 3/42 vs Australia, Lahore, 1996

Shane Warne (Australia) - 4/33 vs Pakistan, Lord’s, 1999

Ricky Ponting (Australia) - 140* (121) vs India, Johannesburg, 2003

Adam Gilchrist (Australia) - 149 (104) vs Sri Lanka, Bridgetown, 2007

MS Dhoni (India) - 91* (79) vs Sri Lanka, Mumbai, 2011

James Faulkner (Australia) - 3/36 vs New Zealand, Melbourne, 2015

Ben Stokes (England) - 84* (98) vs New Zealand, Lord’s, 2019

Travis Head (Australia) - 137 (120) vs India, Ahmedabad, 2023