Travis Head becomes fourth player to win Player of the Match in final, semifinal of same ODI World Cup

Australia’s Travis Head became the fourth player to be adjudged Player of the Match in the semifinal and final of the same ODI World Cup, after his side’s win over India in the 2023 summit clash against India in Ahmedabad on Sunday.

Published : Nov 19, 2023 21:41 IST - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Australia’s Travis Head acknowledges the crowd and walks after losing his wicket.
Australia's Travis Head acknowledges the crowd and walks after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers
infoIcon

Australia’s Travis Head acknowledges the crowd and walks after losing his wicket. | Photo Credit: REUTERS/Andrew Boyers



India’s Mohinder Amarnath was the first to achieve the feat, in 1983. Sri Lanka’s Aravinda de Silva followed suit in 1996 during his side’s title run. Three years later, Australia’s Shane Warne repeated the trick.

Head top-scored for his side in a 241-run chase against India on Sunday, with a 120-ball 137. Head’s composed knock was studded with 15 fours and six sixes.

The 29-year-old left-handed batter saw through a menacing opening spell from India’s Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammed Shami to become only the second batter after Aravinda to score a World Cup final hundred while chasing.

Head also became the sixth Australian to win a Player of the Match in an ODI World Cup final.

