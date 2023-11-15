MagazineBuy Print

India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs ahead of World Cup semifinal: Overall stats, most runs, wickets

IND vs NZ, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the India vs New Zealand World Cup semifinal on Wednesday. 

Published : Nov 15, 2023 07:45 IST , CHENNAI

Team Sportstar
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India vs New Zealand.
Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India vs New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian cricketer Virat Kohli during the practice session ahead of 1st semifinal between India vs New Zealand. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/The Hindu

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.

India got the better of the Kiwis in the group stage, winning by four wickets. The Men in Blues also have a better head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs, having won 59 of the 117 matches against it in the format.

IND vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 117
India won: 59
New Zealand won: 50
No Result: 7
Last result: India won by four wickets (Dharamshala, 2023)
IND vs NZ- HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (IND) - 392/4 in 50 overs (Christchurch, 2009)
Lowest score (IND) - 230 in 45.3 overs (Mirpur, 2014)
Highest score (NZ) - 349/9 in 50 overs (Rajkot, 1999)
Lowest score (NZ) - 231/6 in 47.1 overs (Dunedin, 1992)
Highest individual score (IND) - Shubman Gill - 208 (149) (Hyderabad, 2023)
Highest individual score (NZ) - Tom Latham - 145 (104) (Auckland, 2022)
Best bowling figures (IND) - Amit Mishra - 5/18 (Visakhapatnam, 2016)
Best bowling figures (NZ) - Shane Bond - 6/19 (Bulawayo, 2005)

MOST RUNS IN IND vs NZ ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Sachin Tendulkar (IND) 42 1750 46.05 95.36 186*
Virat Kohli (IND) 30 1528 56.59 95.14 154*
Ross Taylor (NZ) 35 1385 47.75 84.76 112*

MOST WICKETS IN IND vs NZ ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
Javagal Srinath (IND) 30 51 3.93 20.41 4/23
Anil Kumble (IND) 31 39 4.11 27.84 5/33
Tim Southee (NZ) 24 35 6.15 36.48 4/49

