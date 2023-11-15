India vs New Zealand head-to-head record in ODIs ahead of World Cup semifinal: Overall stats, most runs, wickets

India and New Zealand will lock horns in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 semifinal at the Wankhede Stadium on Wednesday.
India got the better of the Kiwis in the group stage, winning by four wickets. The Men in Blues also have a better head-to-head record against New Zealand in ODIs, having won 59 of the 117 matches against it in the format.
IND vs NZ HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
IND vs NZ- HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN IND vs NZ ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Sachin Tendulkar (IND)
|42
|1750
|46.05
|95.36
|186*
|Virat Kohli (IND)
|30
|1528
|56.59
|95.14
|154*
|Ross Taylor (NZ)
|35
|1385
|47.75
|84.76
|112*
MOST WICKETS IN IND vs NZ ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|Javagal Srinath (IND)
|30
|51
|3.93
|20.41
|4/23
|Anil Kumble (IND)
|31
|39
|4.11
|27.84
|5/33
|Tim Southee (NZ)
|24
|35
|6.15
|36.48
|4/49
