MagazineBuy Print

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

PREMIUM

PLAYGROUNDS

MULTIMEDIA

ON STAGE

Latest issue of Sportstar

Subscribers Only Have you subscribed yet?

Buy Print

  • Get sportstar app on
  • Google Playstore

IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Wankhede, WC stats, toss results, record against Sri Lanka, batting and bowling stats

IND vs SL: Here all all the stats and records about India’s performances at the Wankhede Stadium ahead of the World Cup 2023 clash between India and Sri Lanka.

Published : Nov 02, 2023 13:02 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid observe the pitch during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid observe the pitch during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu
infoIcon

Indian Cricketer Rohit Sharma and Coach Rahul Dravid observe the pitch during the practice session ahead of India vs Sri Lanka match at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai. | Photo Credit: EMMANUAL YOGINI/ The Hindu

India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

After winning their first six games of the tournament, the Men in Blue will be keen to continue their winning momentum, while the Lankans will hope to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the semifinal alive with an upset win.

FOLLOW IND VS SL WORLD CUP 2023 LIVE

Here all all the stats and records about India’s performances at the Wankhede Stadium ahead India vs Sri Lanka.

India record at Wankhede Stadium in ODIs
Matches played: 20
India wins: 11
Opponent wins: 9
India highest score: 299/4 in 40 overs (vs Sri Lanka 1987)
Opponent highest score: 438/4 in 50 overs (South Africa in 2015)
India ODI World Cup record at Wankhede Stadium
Matches played: 4
India wins: 2
Opponent wins: 2
India highest score: 277/4 in 48.2 overs vs Sri Lanka in 2011
India lowest score: 219 all out in 45.3 overs vs England in 1987
IND record vs SL in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium
Matches played: 3
India wins: 2
Sri Lanka wins: 1
Latest Result: India won by 6 wickets (2011 World Cup final)

The 2011 World Cup final is the only World Cup encounter between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium. Mahela Jayawardene’s century propelled to 274/6 in 50 overs. India chased down the total with 10 balls remaining thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s 97 and captain MS Dhoni’s 91 not out.

IND Toss record in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium
India Toss wins: 9
Matches won after winning toss: 5
India Toss losses: 11
Matches won after losing toss: 6
India batting first: 3 wins from 7 matches
India batting second: 8 wins from 13 matches
India ODI Batting and Bowling stats at Wankhede Stadium
Most Runs: Sachin Tendulkar - 455
Highest Score: Virat Kohli - 121 vs New Zealand in 2017
Most Wickets: Venkatesh Prasad - 15
Best bowling figures: Kartik Murali - 6/27 vs Australia in 2007

Related stories

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

India /

Sri Lanka

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SMAT Live score, quarterfinals: Baroda beats Mumbai; Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes twice for UP vs Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; Dream11 fantasy team, playing XI, toss updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Wankhede, WC stats, toss results, record against Sri Lanka, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiatek says female tennis players are united as they seek improvements from the WTA
    AP
  5. Australia’s Mitchell Marsh out of ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Latest issue of Sportstar

Bishan Singh Bedi: There can never be one like him

Ayon Sengupta
Going steady: As the tournament reached the halfway mark, India is comfortably at the top of the points table having won all the five matches it has played. It has been an all-round performance with both the batting specialists and bowlers doing their jobs to perfection.

Sunil Gavaskar: India could end wait for ICC silverware on November 19

Sunil Gavaskar
+ SEE all Stories

More on ICC World Cup 2023

  1. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Wankhede, WC stats, toss results, record against Sri Lanka, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; Dream11 fantasy team, playing XI, toss updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. Australia’s Mitchell Marsh out of ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
  4. IND vs SL head-to-head in ODI World Cup: India vs Sri Lanka overall results in WC, batting and bowling records
    Team Sportstar
  5. IND vs SL head-to-head record in ODIs: India vs Sri Lanka overall stats ahead of ICC World Cup 2023 match
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES

Latest on Sportstar

  1. SMAT Live score, quarterfinals: Baroda beats Mumbai; Bhuvneshwar Kumar strikes twice for UP vs Punjab
    Team Sportstar
  2. India vs Sri Lanka Live Score, World Cup 2023: Toss at 1:30 PM; Dream11 fantasy team, playing XI, toss updates, streaming info
    Team Sportstar
  3. IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Wankhede, WC stats, toss results, record against Sri Lanka, batting and bowling stats
    Team Sportstar
  4. Swiatek says female tennis players are united as they seek improvements from the WTA
    AP
  5. Australia’s Mitchell Marsh out of ICC World Cup 2023 indefinitely
    Team Sportstar
READ MORE STORIES
Sign in to unlock all user benefits
  • Get notified on top games and events
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign up / manage to our newsletters with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early bird access to discounts & offers to our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide to our community guidelines for posting your comment