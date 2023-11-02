IND vs SL, World Cup 2023: India ODI record at Wankhede, WC stats, toss results, record against Sri Lanka, batting and bowling stats

India will take on Sri Lanka in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Thursday.

After winning their first six games of the tournament, the Men in Blue will be keen to continue their winning momentum, while the Lankans will hope to keep their slim chances of qualifying for the semifinal alive with an upset win.

Here all all the stats and records about India’s performances at the Wankhede Stadium ahead India vs Sri Lanka.

India record at Wankhede Stadium in ODIs Matches played: 20 India wins: 11 Opponent wins: 9 India highest score: 299/4 in 40 overs (vs Sri Lanka 1987) Opponent highest score: 438/4 in 50 overs (South Africa in 2015)

India ODI World Cup record at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 4 India wins: 2 Opponent wins: 2 India highest score: 277/4 in 48.2 overs vs Sri Lanka in 2011 India lowest score: 219 all out in 45.3 overs vs England in 1987

IND record vs SL in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium Matches played: 3 India wins: 2 Sri Lanka wins: 1 Latest Result: India won by 6 wickets (2011 World Cup final)

The 2011 World Cup final is the only World Cup encounter between the two teams at the Wankhede Stadium. Mahela Jayawardene’s century propelled to 274/6 in 50 overs. India chased down the total with 10 balls remaining thanks to Gautam Gambhir’s 97 and captain MS Dhoni’s 91 not out.

IND Toss record in ODIs at Wankhede Stadium India Toss wins: 9 Matches won after winning toss: 5 India Toss losses: 11 Matches won after losing toss: 6 India batting first: 3 wins from 7 matches India batting second: 8 wins from 13 matches