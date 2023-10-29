  • India 287/6 (50 overs); South Africa 288/3 (48.1 overs) - South Africa won by 7 wickets
  • India 306/7 (50 overs); New Zealand 307/3 (47.1 overs) - New Zealand won by 7 wickets
  • India 186 (42.1 overs); Bangladesh 187/9 (46 overs) - Bangladesh won by 1 wicket
  • India 117 (26 overs); Australia 121/0 (11 overs) - Australia won by 10 wickets
  • India 181 (40.5 overs); West Indies 182/4 (36.4 overs) - West Indies won by 6 wickets