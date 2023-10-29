England won the toss and inserted India to bat during their World Cup 2023 match at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

This will be the first game in this World Cup where India will need to defend a total. India’s five wins so far came while chasing.

In the last 24 months, India has batted first on 22 occassions and won 16 of them. It suffered five losses while three games were washed out due to rain.

INDIA’S RECORD WHILE BATTING FIRST (LAST 24 MONTHS) Matches: 22 Won: 16 Lost: 5 No Result: 3

One of India’s loss while batting first came against South Africa in January 2022 when it scored 287 but saw the Proteas chase the total down with seven wickets to spare.

The second loss was at the hands of New Zealand which chased down India’s 306 inside 48 overs. The remaining three losses came against Bangladesh, West Indies and Australia.

INDIA’s LOSSES WHILE BATTING FIRST