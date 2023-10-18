MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

NZ vs AFG, ICC Cricket World Cup 2023: Here are all the head-to-head stats and numbers you need to know ahead of the New Zealand vs Afghanistan match on Wednesday. 

Published : Oct 18, 2023 07:45 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand celebrating after taking the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh during the match between New Zealand vs Bangladesh.
Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand celebrating after taking the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh during the match between New Zealand vs Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu
infoIcon

Lockie Ferguson of New Zealand celebrating after taking the wicket of Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh during the match between New Zealand vs Bangladesh. | Photo Credit: RAGU R/The Hindu

New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand has started the tournament strongly, while Afghanistan will look to continue the momentum after its massive win against defending champion England.

The Black Caps are unbeaten against Afghanistan in the two outings between the two sides.

However, the unavailability of skipper Kane Williamson, who misses out with a thumb fracture, will be a big blow to the New Zealand side.

NZ vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
Matches played: 2
New Zealand won: 2
Afghanistan won: 0
Last result: New Zealand won by seven wickets (Taunton, 2019)

New Zealand and Afghanistan have played against each other only twice. Black Caps outplayed Afghanistan in both the encounters.

NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup results
2015 - New Zealand won by six wickets (Napier)
2019 - New Zealand won by seven wickets (Taunton)
NZ vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
Highest score (NZ) - 188/4 in 36.1 overs (Napier, 2015)
Lowest score (NZ) - 173/3 in 32.1 overs (Taunton, 2019)
Highest score (AFG) - 186 in 47.4 overs (Napier, 2015)
Lowest score (AFG) - 172 in 41.1 overs (Taunton, 2019)
Highest individual score (NZ) - Kane Williamson - 79* (136) (Taunton, 2019)
Highest individual score (AFG) - Hashmatullah Shahidi 59 (143) (Taunton, 2019)
Best bowling figures (NZ) - James Neesham - 5/31 (Taunton, 2019)
Best bowling figures (AFG) - Aftab Alam - 3/45 (Taunton, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN NZ vs AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest
Kane Williamson 2 112 112.00 77.77 79*
Ross Taylor 2 72 72.00 77.41 48
Najibullah Zadran 2 60 30.00 101.69 56

MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs AFG ODIS

Bowler Matches Wickets Econ. Average BBI
James Neesham 1 5 3.10 6.20 5/31
Daniel Vettori 1 4 1.80 4.50 4/18
Lockie Ferguson 1 4 4.03 9.25 4/37

Latest issue of Sportstar

Cricket set for Olympic return in LA 28 amid ODI World Cup euphoria

Ayon Sengupta
Patience pays: Like all the greats who have adorned cricket, Kohli’s initial progress on the scoresheet in the World Cup opener had the nimble ways of a pickpocket. He ran hard, stole his singles, found his spots and even before the Aussies realised what was happening, he was already in his 20.

Virat Kohli: Team India’s engine room as World Cup dreams take shape

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
