NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results

New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.

New Zealand has started the tournament strongly, while Afghanistan will look to continue the momentum after its massive win against defending champion England.

The Black Caps are unbeaten against Afghanistan in the two outings between the two sides.

However, the unavailability of skipper Kane Williamson, who misses out with a thumb fracture, will be a big blow to the New Zealand side.

NZ vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS Matches played: 2 New Zealand won: 2 Afghanistan won: 0 Last result: New Zealand won by seven wickets (Taunton, 2019)

New Zealand and Afghanistan have played against each other only twice. Black Caps outplayed Afghanistan in both the encounters.

NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup results 2015 - New Zealand won by six wickets (Napier) 2019 - New Zealand won by seven wickets (Taunton)

NZ vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS Highest score (NZ) - 188/4 in 36.1 overs (Napier, 2015) Lowest score (NZ) - 173/3 in 32.1 overs (Taunton, 2019) Highest score (AFG) - 186 in 47.4 overs (Napier, 2015) Lowest score (AFG) - 172 in 41.1 overs (Taunton, 2019) Highest individual score (NZ) - Kane Williamson - 79* (136) (Taunton, 2019) Highest individual score (AFG) - Hashmatullah Shahidi 59 (143) (Taunton, 2019) Best bowling figures (NZ) - James Neesham - 5/31 (Taunton, 2019) Best bowling figures (AFG) - Aftab Alam - 3/45 (Taunton, 2019)

MOST RUNS IN NZ vs AFG ODIS

Batter Matches Runs Average Strike Rate Highest Kane Williamson 2 112 112.00 77.77 79* Ross Taylor 2 72 72.00 77.41 48 Najibullah Zadran 2 60 30.00 101.69 56

MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs AFG ODIS