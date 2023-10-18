New Zealand will take on Afghanistan in the ICC ODI World Cup at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium on Wednesday.
New Zealand has started the tournament strongly, while Afghanistan will look to continue the momentum after its massive win against defending champion England.
The Black Caps are unbeaten against Afghanistan in the two outings between the two sides.
However, the unavailability of skipper Kane Williamson, who misses out with a thumb fracture, will be a big blow to the New Zealand side.
NZ vs AFG HEAD-TO-HEAD IN ODIS
New Zealand and Afghanistan have played against each other only twice. Black Caps outplayed Afghanistan in both the encounters.
NZ vs AFG ODI World Cup results
NZ vs AFG - HIGHEST AND LOWEST SCORES IN ODIS
MOST RUNS IN NZ vs AFG ODIS
|Batter
|Matches
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|Highest
|Kane Williamson
|2
|112
|112.00
|77.77
|79*
|Ross Taylor
|2
|72
|72.00
|77.41
|48
|Najibullah Zadran
|2
|60
|30.00
|101.69
|56
MOST WICKETS IN NZ vs AFG ODIS
|Bowler
|Matches
|Wickets
|Econ.
|Average
|BBI
|James Neesham
|1
|5
|3.10
|6.20
|5/31
|Daniel Vettori
|1
|4
|1.80
|4.50
|4/18
|Lockie Ferguson
|1
|4
|4.03
|9.25
|4/37
Latest on Sportstar
- NZ vs AFG head-to-head record in ODIs: New Zealand vs Afghanistan overall stats, most runs, wickets; World Cup results
- New Zealand vs Afghanistan Dream11 prediction, ICC World Cup 2023 live updates: NZ vs AFG predicted XI, fantasy team, and squads
- Uruguay vs Brazil Live Score, World Cup Qualifier: Nunez, De La Cruz take URU to 2-0 win over BRA; Neymar off injured
- Peru vs Argentina LIVE score, FIFA World Cup qualifier updates, PER 0-0 ARG: Match underway; Messi in starting 11
- Argentina vs Peru LIVE streaming info, World Cup qualifiers: When and where to watch Messi play?
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE