ICC World Cup 2023: Rahmanullah Gurbaz reprimanded for breaching code of conduct

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when after his dismissal, Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair.

Published : Oct 17, 2023 16:13 IST , Chennai - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Afghnistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the match against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo)
Afghnistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the match against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI
infoIcon

Afghnistan’s Rahmanullah Gurbaz plays a shot during the match against England in the ICC Cricket World Cup 2023, at Arun Jaitley Stadium in New Delhi on Sunday. (ANI Photo) | Photo Credit: ANI

Afghanistan player Rahmanullah Gurbaz has been handed an official reprimand for breaching Level 1 of the Code of Conduct during its ICC ODI World Cup 2023 league match against England in Delhi, the ICC announced on Sunday.

Gurbaz was found to have breached Article 2.2, which relates to “abuse of cricket equipment or clothing, ground equipment or fixtures and fittings during an International Match.”

RELATED | ENG vs AFG: World Cup comes alive as ‘underdog’ Afghanistan stuns defending champion England

In addition to the reprimand, one demerit point has been added to Gurbaz’s disciplinary record, his first offence in the 24-month period.

When a player reaches four or more demerit points within a 24-month period, they are converted into suspension points and a player is banned.

The incident occurred in the 19th over of Afghanistan’s innings, when after his dismissal, Gurbaz slammed his bat on the boundary rope and a chair.

Level 1 breaches carry a minimum penalty of an official reprimand, a maximum penalty of 50 per cent of a player’s match fee, and one or two demerit points

Related Topics

ICC ODI World Cup 2023 /

ICC World Cup 2023 /

Afghanistan /

Rahmanullah Gurbaz

