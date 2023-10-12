MagazineBuy Print

AUS vs SA: South Africa hands Australia its biggest ODI World Cup loss

With the pitch at the venue being re-laid recently, the contest was a dive into the unknown for both sides, but the Aussies seemed to be thrown at the deeper end of it as their batting wilted against pace and spin on a wicket that saw the Proteas put up another compelling show with the bat.

Published : Oct 12, 2023 21:57 IST , LUCKNOW - 3 MINS READ

Dhruva Prasad
South Africa defeated Australia by 134 runs in the ODI World Cup league match in Lucknow.
South Africa defeated Australia by 134 runs in the ODI World Cup league match in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: Getty Images
infoIcon

South Africa defeated Australia by 134 runs in the ODI World Cup league match in Lucknow. | Photo Credit: Getty Images

Australia skipper Pat Cummins had said that both teams were ‘very similar’ on match eve, but there were few parallels between them on Thursday as South Africa mauled the five-time champion by 134 runs in a World Cup match at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium here.

With the pitch at the venue being re-laid recently, the contest was a dive into the unknown for both sides, but the Aussies seemed to be thrown at the deeper end of it as their batting wilted against pace and spin on a wicket that saw the Proteas put up another compelling show with the bat, led by opener Quinton de Kock (109, 106b, 8x4, 5x6).

Steven Smith and Marcus Stoinis fell to questionable decisions by the third umpire on review while the others failed to cobble together partnerships to steer the 312-run chase. Smith was stunned to see the ball tracking system show the ball was hitting leg-stump while Stoinis felt he had gloved the ball when his hand was off the bat handle.

Also read | Australia 177 all out, suffers biggest World Cup defeat by 134 runs in Lucknow

Smith had reasons to be disappointed after he had reeled off two consecutive fours off Kagiso Rabada with his trademark shuffle following the dismissals of openers David Warner and Mitchell Marsh, who were too early into their shots.

Marnus Labuschagne (46, 74b, 3x4) and Mitchell Starc, joining hands at 70 for six, stood at the burning deck to delay the inevitable sinking of the ship.

Meanwhile, the sparse crowd fell into a stifled silence, with the occasional cheers gradually sounding like groans after de Kock and Aiden Markram (56, 44b, 7x4, 1x6) had giving them much to rave about earlier.

Inserted, South Africa was off to a watchful start, which included de Kock’s and Temba Bavuma’s nervy play and misses, as Starc swung the ball both ways. In the fifth over, de Kock responded to the public address system’s plea for more crowd energy with a flicked six off a length ball. The left-hander sprayed the arc from square to fine-leg with four more sixes during his innings and laced the off-side with late cuts and square-drives early on.

Also read | Australia loses first two World Cup matches for first time since 1992 edition

He showcased his range by sweeping and then reverse-sweeping Adam Zampa for consecutive fours before fatally attempting a cheeky reverse pull off Glenn Maxwell, whose bowling was the silver lining to Australia’s scrappy day on the field that was summed by five dropped catches.

While Australia’s pacers, Starc in particular, did well to wrest the initiative at the death by pitching it short and bowling the slower ones, South Africa had enough on the board.

