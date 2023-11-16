MagazineBuy Print

SA vs AUS, World Cup 2023: South Africa scores its lowest total in first 10 overs in ODIs

The Proteas’ total of 18/2 was also their lowest in a World Cup, worse than the 27 for five in the 2007 World Cup semifinal against Australia.

Published : Nov 16, 2023 14:49 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Kolkata: Australia’s bowler Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s batter Temba Bavuma.
Kolkata: Australia’s bowler Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s batter Temba Bavuma. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

Kolkata: Australia’s bowler Mitchell Starc celebrates the wicket of South Africa’s batter Temba Bavuma. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa registered its lowest total in the first 10 overs in an ODI match, 18/2, against Australia in the World Cup semifinal in Kolkata on Thursday.

The Proteas’ previous low was 25/1 against the same opposition in September this year. This was also their lowest in World Cups, worse than 27 for five in the 2007 World Cup semifinal against the opposition. In the 2023 edition, South Africa’s least had been 35/3 against India.

Being asked to bowl, Australia’s started off in style, with Mitchell Starc removing captain Temba Bavuma in the first over of the innings. Josh Hazlewood then removed Quinton de Kock, the side’s highest scorer in the 2023 World Cup.

Aiden Markram and Rassie van der Dussen were then forced to recalibrate the innings. Markram scored the only boundary for the side in the first 60 deliveries.

ICC World Cup 2023: In ‘Spirit of the Game’ debate, Shakib could have been everybody’s hero with some leniency

Ayon Sengupta
Batter’s worst nightmare: Mohammed Shami is currently India’s highest wicket-taker in World Cups, having gone past Zaheer Khan and Javagal Srinath.

Mohammed Shami – The Annihilator Unabated

K. C. Vijaya Kumar
