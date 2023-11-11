AUS vs SA, World Cup 2023: Captain Bavuma a doubt for semifinal against Australia with sore hamstring

South Africa captain Temba Bavuma, who sustained a right hamstring strain during the team’s last World Cup group league fixture against Afghanistan, is being monitored by the medical team, Cricket South Africa confirmed on Saturday.

The team announced, via a statement, that Bavuma was assessed by the Proteas medical team and he showed an ‘improvement overnight’. “He will continue to be monitored and managed by the medical team,” the statement said.

However, doubts linger over his participation in the ICC ODI World Cup 2023 semifinal against Australia at Eden Gardens in Kolkata next week.

Bavuma left the field on Friday after nine balls of the first innings and returned four overs later. He limped while fielding, mostly at mid-off and hobbled while running between the wickets, opening the innings with Quinton de Kock.

Later, Temba told the broadcaster that though he had the option of resting, he wanted to be with the team, despite it being a dead rubber.

“My leg is sore - don’t know to what extent - but it’s going to have to be fine (for the semi-final). Obviously, I had that option of coming off, but I think as much as it was our last group-stage game, probably it didn’t have a big bearing in terms of the play-off,” Temba said.

In case, Bavuma misses out on the semifinal, Aiden Markram is expected to lead South Africa, as he did when the regular captain flew back home during the warm-up games and also when he was unwell for two games in Mumbai.

However, the team management is hopeful of the skipper recovering in time.

Meanwhile, bowler Lizaad Williams, who returned home earlier this week for the birth of his child, will re-join the team on Sunday.