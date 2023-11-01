ICC World Cup 2023: South Africa’s silent accumulator van der Dussen cranks up a gear against Kiwis

No great batting unit in ODI cricket can comprise solely of big-hitting, boundary-seeking superstars. The idea, as enticing as it is, is fraught with risk. Hence the need for the anchor – the water carrier, who enables others to bat without inhibition.

For South Africa, going into its match against New Zealand at the MCA Stadium on Wednesday, that was Rassie van der Dussen.

The Proteas have scythed through bowling attacks in this World Cup, with their batters topping the chart in most batting parameters.

While Quinton de Kock leads the run-scorers list with his elegant knocks up front, Heinrich Klaasen has dismantled bowlers with his remarkable six-hitting ability.

Sandwiched between them is the unassuming No.3 batter van der Dussen.

Until Wednesday, van der Dussen had been the bulwark of patience for the Proteas, opting to support his fellow batters and thereby maximising his team’s potential to rake in huge totals.

Before today, among South African batters to have scored more than 120 runs in this World Cup, no one had a lower strike rate than van der Dussen. He also had the least number of sixes among this bunch, even lesser than bowling all-rounder Marco Jansen.

This outcome was not a reflection of his inability to bat fast – van der Dussen has a strike rate close to 130 in T20s – but was a product of the South African team design.

“We often joke about it, saying the reason Klaasen and the guys get millions at IPL (Indian Premier League) is because they can come in and hit sixes at the back. But it is a role that needs to be done, and from my side and other guys as well. I am really happy to be doing it,” said van der Dussen on the eve of the New Zealand match.

But on Wednesday, against a disjointed Kiwi bowling held back by injuries, the 34-year-old unveiled his flamboyant side as he scored his second hundred of this World Cup.

The South African blueprint in the World Cup while batting first has been pretty simple. Bat at around six runs per over for around 30 overs, setting the platform for Klaasen and co. to tear it down at the death.

But today, the plan went in a different direction, not by South Africa’s choice.

New Zealand, which lost Matt Henry to an injury midway through the innings, failed to make inroads as de Kock and van der Dussen put on a 200-run partnership. The latter mostly stuck to his role of silent accumulator, getting to his fifty in 61 balls, as his partner raced to his hundred.

This meant South Africa still had Klaasen and Aiden Markram left in the hut as unused ammunition, going into the end stage of the innings.

After centurion de Kock fell in the 40th over, South Africa decided to promote David Miller up the order, aiming to maintain the left-right partnership.

Van der Dussen, recognising the need to accelerate, turned on a gear. The right-handed batter went on a six-hitting spree, punishing Jimmy Neesham – who was forced into a long spell after Henry’s injury – and Tim Southee.

He would eventually fall in the 48th over, but not after he got to 133, missing his personal best in ODIs by a run. This was also his first knock in this World Cup where he went faster than a run-a-ball.

After he walked back to the team dugout to a well-deserved round of applause from a hugely supportive Pune crowd, Miller and Klaasen went hammer and tongs. South Africa ended with 357 for four, further cementing its credentials as the most destructive batting unit in the tournament.

Van der Dussen’s words on Tuesday threw light on the cohesion within the South African team and the joy the players are finding in each other’s success in India.

“It’s amazing to see what you can achieve when you don’t care who gets the credit for getting the win. So, there’s a real sense of that in our team. And if that’s going to help us win matches and win the World Cup, then I’ll be happy not to be thanked for that,” said van der Dussen.

On Wednesday, a selfless van der Dussen showed the world he is not one to be discounted in this ferocious batting spine.