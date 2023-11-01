MagazineBuy Print

NZ vs SA: South Africa breaks record for most sixes in a World Cup edition, hits 15 against New Zealand in Pune

The Proteas crossed the record of 76 sixes which was made by England in the 2019 edition.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 17:39 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot.
South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI
infoIcon

South Africa’s Rassie van der Dussen plays a shot. | Photo Credit: PTI

South Africa hit 15 sixes against New Zealand in its World Cup game in Pune on Wednesday to break the record for most sixes in one World Cup edition.

Follow | NZ vs SA live score and updates

The Proteas crossed the record of 76 sixes which was held by England. Three Lions achieved the feat in 2019 when it won the World Cup.

While England took 11 innings to get to the mark, South Africa cleared it in just its seventh innings. The side started the innings with 67 maximums and crossed the record courtesy of three sixes from Quinton de Kock, five from Rassie van der Dussen, four from David Miller and one each from Aiden Markram, Heinrich Klaasan and Temba Bavuma.

The team’s total tally stood at 82 after at the end of the innings. The side has at least two more games left in the tournament.

The next-best six-haul was recorded by West Indies, 68, during the 2015 World Cup in Australia and New Zealand.

ICC World Cup 2023

South Africa

