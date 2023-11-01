MagazineBuy Print

ICC World Cup 2023: Shaheen Afridi becomes No.1 ODI bowler

Afridi’s rise to the top comes a day after his team’s victory over Bangladesh in the World Cup in which he captured three wickets for 23 runs.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 17:05 IST , Kolkata - 1 MIN READ

PTI
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh
Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh | Photo Credit: AP
infoIcon

Pakistan’s Shaheen Afridi during the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh | Photo Credit: AP

Pakistan’s lead pacer Shaheen Shah Afridi on Wednesday became the new number one bowler in ODIs, achieving the feat for the first time in his eventful career that has been a mix of many highs and few lows.

He jumped seven places to displace Australian fast bowler Josh Hazlewood from the top in the latest ICC rankings.

Afridi’s rise to the top comes a day after his team’s victory over Bangladesh in the World Cup in which he captured three wickets for 23 runs.

The match also saw him reach his 100th ODI wicket, which came in his 51st game, making him the third fastest to achieve the landmark in the format to date, besides being the fastest pacer to do so.

ALSO READ | QUINTON DE KOCK FIRES 4TH HUNDRED OF THE WORLD CUP

He is now the joint highest wicket-taker of the competition along with Adam Zampa of Australia, having taken 16 wickets in seven matches at an average of 19.93 and an economy of 5.22, including a five-wicket haul.

Meanwhile, Indian pacer Mohammed Siraj and left-arm wrist spinner Kuldeep Yadav were placed third and seventh respectively.

As for the batters, Pakistan skipper Babar Adam led the chart. India’s Shubman Gill, Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli were ranked second, fifth and seventh respectively.

Among all-rounders, the list is headed by Shakib Al Hasan of Bangladesh.

While India’s Hardik Pandya dropped a place to 11th, Ravindra Jadeja stayed in 13th position, while Pakistan’s Shadab Khan was down a couple of slots to 20.

