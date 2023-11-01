MagazineBuy Print

Quinton de Kock hits century in NZ vs SA, levels Sangakkara at four hundreds in one ODI World Cup

The South African hit his fourth hundred of the 2023 World Cup to go level with Sangakkara who achieved the feat in 2015.

Published : Nov 01, 2023 16:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
Quinton De Kock play a shot against New Zealand. | Photo Credit: VEDHAN M/The Hindu
infoIcon

South Africa’s Quinton de Kock scored a century during his side’s game against South Africa in Pune on Wednesday to slam his fourth ton of the tournament.

With it, de Kock equalled Kumar Sangakarra for four hundreds in a single World Cup edition - the second highest by a batter. The Sri Lankan had hit four tons in the 2015 edition.

Follow | NZ vs SA live score and updates

Rohit Sharma is top of the list with five hundreds during the 2019 World Cup. Mark Waugh, Sourav Ganguly and Matthew Hayden sit joint-third with three tons each.

De Kock’s innings was also his highest score against the Kiwis in One-Day Internationals. In this innings, he overtook Jacques Kallis’ record of the most runs by a South African batter in a single World Cup edition.

He finally departed on 114, trying to cut a slower delivery from Tim Southee. The total got him into the top 10 on the list of most runs in a single World Cup edition.

