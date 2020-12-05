ICC World Cup 2019 Videos

Anthony Davis agrees to stay with Los Angeles Lakers, signs $190 million contract

Anthony Davis' deal comes in the wake of Lebron James extending his deal two years through 2023-24.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 December, 2020 09:01 IST
Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
05 December, 2020 09:01 IST
Anthony Davis agrees to stay with Los Angeles Lakers, signs $190 million contract
England cricket team
England welcomed to Downing Street by Prime Minister May
Ball hitting Stokes' bat and going for four, hard to swallow: Williamson
World Cup 2019 Final, England vs New Zealand: Match facts and numbers
 More Videos
World Cup Highlights: England edges New Zealand in thrilling final
Ferguson takes a diving catch to make short work of Morgan
England innings off to a bad start with Roy dismissed
Liam Plunkett wickets slow down New Zealand
Kane Williamson gone after successful review by England
Eng vs NZ
WATCH: England vs New Zealand World Cup Final preview
World Cup 2019 Final, England vs New Zealand Preview
World Cup 2019: England is the favourite but I want New Zealand, says Hogg on final