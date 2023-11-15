Virat Kohli broke the record for most hundreds in ODIs during India’s World Cup 2023 semifinal against New Zealand in Mumbai on Wednesday.
Kohli scored a ton in 106 deliveries against the Kiwis to go past Sachin Tendulkar’s record.
Here is the full list of Virat Kohli’s hundreds in ODIs:
- 1. 107 vs SL (2009) - Kolkata
- 2. 102* vs BAN (‘10) - Dhaka
- 3. 118 vs AUS (‘10) - Visakhapatnam
- 4. 105 vs NZ (‘10) - Guwahati
- 5. 100* vs BAN (‘11) - Dhaka
- 6. 107 vs ENG (‘11) - Cardiff
- 7. 117* vs ENG (‘11) - Delhi
- 8. 117 vs WI (‘11) - Visakhapatnam
- 9. 133* vs SL (‘12) - Hobart
- 10. 108 vs SL (‘12) - Mirpur
- 11. 183 vs PAK (‘12) - Mirpur
- 12. 106 vs SL (‘12) - Hambantota
- 13. 128 vs SL (‘12) - Colombo
- 14. 102 vs WI (‘13) - Port of Spain
- 15. 115 vs ZIM (‘13) - Harare
- 16. 100* vs AUS (‘13) - Jaipur
- 17. 115 vs AUS (‘13) - Nagpur
- 18. 123 vs NZ (‘14) - Napier
- 19. 136 vs BAN (‘14) - Fatullah
- 20. 127 vs WI (‘14) - Dharamsala
- 21. 139* vs SL (‘14) - Ranchi
- 22. 107 vs PAK (‘15) - Adelaide
- 23. 138 vs SA (‘15) - Chennai
- 24. 117 vs AUS (‘16) - Melbour
- 25. 106 vs AUS (‘16) - Canberra
- 26. 154* vs NZ (‘16) - Mohali
- 27. 122 vs ENG (‘17) - Pune
- 28. 111* vs WI (‘17) - Kingston
- 29. 131 vs SL (‘17) - Colombo
- 30. 110* vs SL (‘17) - Colombo
- 31. 121 vs NZ (‘17) - Mumbai
- 32. 113 vs NZ (‘17) - Kanpur
- 33. 112 VS SA (‘18) - Durban
- 34. 160* vs SA (‘18) - Cape Town
- 35. 129* v SA (‘18) - Centurion
- 36. 140 vs WI (‘18) - Guwahati
- 37. 157* vs WI (‘18) - Visakhapatnam
- 38. 107 vs WI (‘18) - Pune
- 39. 104 vs AUS (‘19) - Adelaide
- 40. 116 vs AUS (‘19) - Nagpur
- 41. 123 vs AUS (‘19) - Ranchi
- 42. 120 vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain
- 43. 114* vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain
- 44. 113 vs BAN (‘22) - Chattogram
- 45. 113 vs SL (‘23) - Guwahati
- 46. 166* vs SL (‘23) - Thiruvananthapuram
- 47. 122* vs PAK (‘23) - Colombo
- 48. 103* vs BAN (‘23) - Pune
- 49. 101* vs SA (‘23) - Kolkata
- 50. 100* vs NZ (‘23) - Mumbai
Latest on Sportstar
- IND vs NZ Live Score Updates, World Cup 2023 Semifinal: IND 303/1 (42); Kohli hits 50th ODI hundred, break Tendulkar’s record
- Full list of Virat Kohli‘s 50 ODI hundreds as he breaks Sachin’s record
- IND vs NZ: Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 700 runs in single World Cup edition
- Virat Kohli becomes first batter to score 50 ODI hundreds
- Rohit Rayudu gears up for Vijay Hazare Trophy 2023 in ‘the most crucial phase’ of his career
Comments
Follow Us
SHARE