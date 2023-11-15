  • 1. 107 vs SL (2009) - Kolkata
  • 2. 102* vs BAN (‘10) - Dhaka
  • 3. 118 vs AUS (‘10) - Visakhapatnam
  • 4. 105 vs NZ (‘10) - Guwahati
  • 5. 100* vs BAN (‘11) - Dhaka
  • 6. 107 vs ENG (‘11) - Cardiff
  • 7. 117* vs ENG (‘11) - Delhi
  • 8. 117 vs WI (‘11) - Visakhapatnam
  • 9. 133* vs SL (‘12) - Hobart
  • 10. 108 vs SL (‘12) - Mirpur
  • 11. 183 vs PAK (‘12) - Mirpur
  • 12. 106 vs SL (‘12) - Hambantota
  • 13. 128 vs SL (‘12) - Colombo
  • 14. 102 vs WI (‘13) - Port of Spain
  • 15. 115 vs ZIM (‘13) - Harare
  • 16. 100* vs AUS (‘13) - Jaipur
  • 17. 115 vs AUS (‘13) - Nagpur
  • 18. 123 vs NZ (‘14) - Napier
  • 19. 136 vs BAN (‘14) - Fatullah
  • 20. 127 vs WI (‘14) - Dharamsala
  • 21. 139* vs SL (‘14) - Ranchi
  • 22. 107 vs PAK (‘15) - Adelaide
  • 23. 138 vs SA (‘15) - Chennai
  • 24. 117 vs AUS (‘16) - Melbour
  • 25. 106 vs AUS (‘16) - Canberra
  • 26. 154* vs NZ (‘16) - Mohali
  • 27. 122 vs ENG (‘17) - Pune
  • 28. 111* vs WI (‘17) - Kingston
  • 29. 131 vs SL (‘17) - Colombo
  • 30. 110* vs SL (‘17) - Colombo
  • 31. 121 vs NZ (‘17) - Mumbai
  • 32. 113 vs NZ (‘17) - Kanpur
  • 33. 112 VS SA (‘18) - Durban
  • 34. 160* vs SA (‘18) - Cape Town
  • 35. 129* v SA (‘18) - Centurion
  • 36. 140 vs WI (‘18) - Guwahati
  • 37. 157* vs WI (‘18) - Visakhapatnam
  • 38. 107 vs WI (‘18) - Pune
  • 39. 104 vs AUS (‘19) - Adelaide
  • 40. 116 vs AUS (‘19) - Nagpur
  • 41. 123 vs AUS (‘19) - Ranchi
  • 42. 120 vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain
  • 43. 114* vs WI (‘19) - Port of Spain
  • 44. 113 vs BAN (‘22) - Chattogram
  • 45. 113 vs SL (‘23) - Guwahati
  • 46. 166* vs SL (‘23) - Thiruvananthapuram
  • 47. 122* vs PAK (‘23) - Colombo
  • 48. 103* vs BAN (‘23) - Pune
  • 49. 101* vs SA (‘23) - Kolkata
  • 50. 100* vs NZ (‘23) - Mumbai