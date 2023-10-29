Virat Kohli full batting stats against England ahead of IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match

Eyes will be on Virat Kohli when India takes on England in the World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday.
Enjoying a purple patch in the World Cup, Kohli has amassed 354 runs in five innings including an unbeaten century against Bangladesh.
The century took his One-Day International ton tally to 48, one short of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. In Dharamsala, against New Zealand, Kohli fell five short of equalling the feat.
Against England, the former India captain will be expected to get to the elusive record and nothing less. Kohli is no stranger to scoring tons against England. In 35 innings, Kohli has hit thee hundreds and nine fifties, and averages 43.22.
Before the match, here are his stats against England:
Virat Kohli ODI stats against England
|Innings
|Runs
|Average
|Strike Rate
|HS
|100/50
|35
|1340
|43.22
|88.68
|122
|3/9
Virat Kohli centuries against England
1. 103 (93) - Cardiff 2011
2. 112* (98) - Delhi 2011
3. 122 (105) - Pune 2017
VIRAT KOHLI’S INNINGS AGAINST ENGLAND IN WORLD CUPS
India vs England, World Cup 2011
India vs England, World Cup 2019
