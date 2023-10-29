MagazineBuy Print

Virat Kohli full batting stats against England ahead of IND vs ENG ODI World Cup 2023 match

IND vs ENG: Check Virat Kohli’s ODI career stats against England before India takes on the Three Lions at the Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow on Sunday.

Published : Oct 29, 2023 10:44 IST , CHENNAI - 1 MIN READ

Team Sportstar
India’s Virat Kohli walks off after getting dismissed during India vs England in the 2019 World Cup.
India’s Virat Kohli walks off after getting dismissed during India vs England in the 2019 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS
India’s Virat Kohli walks off after getting dismissed during India vs England in the 2019 World Cup. | Photo Credit: REUTERS

Eyes will be on Virat Kohli when India takes on England in the World Cup in Lucknow on Sunday.

Enjoying a purple patch in the World Cup, Kohli has amassed 354 runs in five innings including an unbeaten century against Bangladesh.

IND vs ENG, ODI World Cup: Kohli, Gill drive, Ashwin rolls his arm, gearing up for England

The century took his One-Day International ton tally to 48, one short of Sachin Tendulkar’s 49. In Dharamsala, against New Zealand, Kohli fell five short of equalling the feat.

Against England, the former India captain will be expected to get to the elusive record and nothing less. Kohli is no stranger to scoring tons against England. In 35 innings, Kohli has hit thee hundreds and nine fifties, and averages 43.22.

Before the match, here are his stats against England:

Virat Kohli ODI stats against England

Innings Runs Average Strike Rate HS 100/50
35 1340 43.22 88.68 122 3/9

Virat Kohli centuries against England

1. 103 (93) - Cardiff 2011

2. 112* (98) - Delhi 2011

3. 122 (105) - Pune 2017

VIRAT KOHLI’S INNINGS AGAINST ENGLAND IN WORLD CUPS
India vs England, World Cup 2011
8 (5) - b Tim Bresnan (Match Tied)
India vs England, World Cup 2019
66 (76) - c James Vince b Liam Plunkett (England won by 31 runs)

