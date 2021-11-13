Brittin, Jayawardene and Pollock inducted into ICC Hall of Fame

Janette Brittin, Mahela Jayawardene and Shaun Pollock have been inducted into the ICC Cricket Hall of Fame ahead of the men's T20 World Cup 2021 final in Dubai on Sunday. The trio will be formally inducted by fellow ICC Hall of Famer Sir Clive Lloyd.

The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame recognises the achievements of the legends of the game from cricket’s long and illustrious history. 106 players have been inducted since its launch in 2009.

Vinoo Mankad, Kumar Sangakkara among ICC Hall of Fame special inductees

Brittin was a mainstay of the England Test team for 19 years, helping pave the way for women’s cricket between 1979 and 1998.

Jayawardene retired as one of Sri Lanka’s greatest ever players. He was a member of the team that won the men’s T20 World Cup in 2014 and reached four other major ICC finals.

South Africa’s Pollock was one of the finest bowling all-rounders the game has ever seen and was the first player to achieve the 3,000 run and 300 wicket doubles in both Test and ODI cricket.

ICC acting CEO Geoff Allardice said: “The ICC Cricket Hall of Fame is our way of honouring and celebrating the greats of our game. Only the very best players are recognized for their contribution to cricket in this way. I would like to congratulate Mahela and Shaun on their induction into this illustrious group and it is a wonderful way to commemorate Janette’s life and career.”