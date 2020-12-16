ICC Cricket World Cup 2023 qualifying matches rescheduled

The International Cricket Council (ICC), on Wednesday, announced 20 rescheduled series in the pathway to the Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 in India alongside the dates for the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier.

All COVID-19-affected series, which were postponed in 2020 have been rescheduled in a new look calendar extending to 2023, with the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier confirmed to take place in Zimbabwe between June 18 and July 9, 2023.

The Men’s Cricket World Cup League 2 ODIs will return on March 19, next year, when Oman hosts USA and Nepal in the sixth series of League 2. Six ODIs will be played in the series with Oman currently sitting top of the table on 16 points. There will be 96 ODIs played across the 14 series that are scheduled to be played in 2021 and 2022 respectively and the remaining two in early 2023.

The Men’s CWC Challenge League A will return between August 15 and 28 next year when Canada hosts Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore and Vanuatu where 15 matches will be played in the second of the three Challenge League A events. Canada leads Singapore on net run rate with both teams on eight points in the standings.

READ | India vs Australia: Rahane will do a tremendous job in my absence, says Virat Kohli

Challenge League B will return between September 1 and 14, 2021 with Jersey hosting Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Kenya and Uganda in 15 matches. Uganda sits atop with 10 points, followed by Hong Kong with seven. The final Challenge League B event has been scheduled for February 2022 and League A for September 2022, with 60 List-A matches due to be played.

After the 21 tri-series in League 2 have been completed the top three teams will confirm their place in the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023. The bottom four teams will drop into the Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off 2023 – which is a repechage event to the Global Qualifier – and will be joined by the winner of Challenge League A and B. The top two teams from the Play-Off - which has also been rescheduled to 2023 - will keep their hopes alive of participating in India 2023, by qualifying for the Cricket World Cup Qualifier 2023.

ALSO READ | India vs Australia: Smith, Green likely to feature in Adelaide Test, hints Paine

The two leagues will run simultaneously with the Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League which started in July 2020. Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 host India and the other top seven Super League teams will qualify automatically for the pinnacle event.

The bottom five teams from the Super League will play in the 2023 Cricket World Cup Qualifier, joining the best three teams from League 2.

Chris Tetley, the ICC Head of Events, said, “When we rescheduled the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 to October and November 2023, it enabled us to extend the window for qualification events to take place and thereby ensure we maximise the opportunity for qualification to be decided on the field of play.

"We have worked very closely with Members and stakeholders to reschedule 96 ODIs and 60 List-A matches and will continue to maintain the safety of participants in our events as our highest priority.”

Event Host Dates Participating Teams ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Oman 19 - 28 March 2021 Oman, USA, Nepal ICC Men’s CWC League 2 PNG 14 - 24 April 2021 PNG, Oman, Scotland ICC Men’s CWC League 2 PNG 13 - 23 May 2021 PNG, USA, Namibia ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Scotland July 2021 Scotland, Nepal, Namibia ICC Men’s CWC League 2 USA August 2021 USA, Scotland, UAE ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Namibia TBC Namibia, Oman, UAE ICC Men’s CWC League 2 UAE December 2021 UAE, Namibia, Oman ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Nepal February 2022 Nepal, UAE, PNG ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Namibia 25 March - 5 April 2022 Namibia, Nepal, Scotland ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Scotland June 2022 Scotland, UAE, USA ICC Men’s CWC League 2 USA July 2022 USA, Nepal, Oman ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Namibia TBC Namibia, PNG, USA ICC Men’s CWC League 2 PNG 22 September - 2 October 2022 PNG, UAE, Nepal ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Oman 22 November - 2 December 2022 Oman, Scotland, PNG ICC Men’s CWC League 2 Nepal February 2023 Nepal, Namibia, Scotland ICC Men’s CWC League 2 UAE February 2023 UAE, PNG, Nepal ICC Men’s Challenge League A Canada 15-28 August 2021 Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu ICC Men’s Challenge League B Jersey 1-14 September 2021 Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey, Kenya, Uganda ICC Men’s Challenge League B Uganda February 2022 Bermuda, Hong Kong, Italy, Jersey, Kenya, Uganda ICC Men’s Challenge League A Malaysia September 2022 Canada, Denmark, Malaysia, Qatar, Singapore, Vanuatu ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Super League Various July 2020 – March 2023 Afghanistan, Australia, Bangladesh, England, India, Ireland, Netherlands, New Zealand, Pakistan, South Africa, Sri Lanka, West Indies, Zimbabwe ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Play-Off TBC 2023 Bottom teams from Men’s CWC League 2 x4 Top teams from Challenge Leagues A and B x2 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier Zimbabwe 18 June – 9 July 2023 Bottom teams from Men’s CWC Super League x5 Top teams from Men’s CWC League 2 x3 Top teams from Men’s CWC Qualifier Play-Off x2 ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2023 India October – 26 November 2023 India as Hosts Top teams from Men’s CWC Super League x7 Top teams from Men’s CWC Qualifier x2

*All events are subject to COVID-19 arrangements if required at the time