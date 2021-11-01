T20 live ENG vs SL LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Confident England looks to book semifinal spot SL vs ENG, T20 World Cup 2021 LIVE: Get the cricket score, commentary, highlights and updates of ENG vs SL from the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. SCORES× Team Sportstar Sharjah Last Updated: 01 November, 2021 16:55 IST Jos Buttler stormed to a 25-ball fifty in England's previous T20 World Cup match against Australia. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Sharjah Last Updated: 01 November, 2021 16:55 IST Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.ENG vs SL LIVE COMMENTARYStay tuned for the live coverage starting at 7.30PM IST.ENG vs SL PLAYING XITo be announced at 7PM IST.ENG vs SL TOSSScheduled for 7PM IST.ENG vs SL MATCH PREVIEWA rampaging England is expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, on Monday.Pre-tournament favourite England has played as per the expectations in its first three games, steamrolling its opponents, including arch-rival Australia on Saturday night.The Eoin Morgan-led side, which is heavily driven by data and match-ups, seems to have all bases covered and back up plans in place even though it has not needed one yet.Its big margin of victory in all three games has meant that the middle-order has not been tested yet but Morgan is confident they will deliver when the times comes.He opened the bowling with Adil Rashid on Saturday and not Moeen Ali, considering Aaron Finch's struggles against the leggie. Moeen did not need to bowl at all.ALSO READ | ENG vs AUS, T20 World Cup: Buttler, bowlers complete England's Aussie thrashing Pacer Chris Woakes was brilliant with the new ball and Chris Jordan too came to the party with triple strikes. Death overs specialist Tymal Mills was a tad expensive against Australia but he has been able to pick wickets throughout the tournament.Part time spinner Liam Livingstone too has done a good job for the team, providing Morgan another valuable bowling resource.Sri Lanka will have to produce something special to halt England's juggernaut at Sharjah. Considering its inexperience, Sri Lanka has not played too badly and the final-over finish against South Africa could have gone either way.Unfortunately for the side, it was its second loss in three games and it must win against England to keep itself in the competition.Charith Asalanka has been in sublime form and from Sri Lanka's point of view, it was good to see opener Pathum Nissanka belting the South African attack. If the batters do better, the bowlers showed on Saturday afternoon that it is capable of defending decent totals.ALSO READ | Paul Farbrace on how England went from struggling in white-ball cricket to owning the format The bowlers did well to keep Sri Lanka in the game for the major part of the innings until they were undone by David Miller's six-hitting prowess in the 20th over.Barring the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game, the pitch here has not been great for batting and batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa expects the trend to continue."Yeah, we knew that when we came here. Sharjah is not that great to bat except for the game that we played against Bangladesh -- that was a very true wicket."Hats off to Pathum Nissanka for holding on the innings as batting was not up to standard, but the wicket wasn't helping the batsmen, as well," he said referring to Nissanka's 72 against the Proteas.- PTIENG vs SL PREDICTED XIEngland: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/vc), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal MillsSri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru KumaraENG vs SL DREAM11 PREDICTIONWicketkeeper: Jos Buttler (c), Jonny BairstowBatters: Jason Roy, Charith Asalanka, Pathum NissankaAll-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Moeen Ali (vc), Liam LivingstoneBowlers: Chris Woakes, Dushmantha Chameera, Chris JordanTeam Composition: ENG: 7, AUS: 4 Credits left: 0.0ENG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD STATSSpan: 2006-2021Matches: 12Won: England - 8, Sri Lanka - 4In T20 WCs: England - 3, Sri Lanka - 1Highest Score (ENG) vs SL: 221Lowest Score (ENG) vs SL: 111Highest Score (SL) vs ENG: 248Lowest Score (SL) vs ENG: 79READ: T20 World Cup 2021: England's Rashid vows no let-up in intensity against Lankans ENG vs SL STARS (OVERALL FIGURES)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Jos ButtlerEngland2562.Mahela JayawardeneSri Lanka2133.Eoin MorganEngland213RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Chris JordanEngland152.Lasith MalingaSri Lanka133.Nuwan KulasekaraSri Lanka7ENG vs SL SQUADSEngland: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark WoodReserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece TopleySri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura FernandoWHERE TO WATCH T20 WORLD CUP 2021 ENG vs SL LIVE?The England vs Sri Lanka match will be aired LIVE on Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi, Star Sports 1 Hindi HD, Star Sports 1 Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu and Star Sports 1 Kannada. The match will also be live streamed on Hotstar.