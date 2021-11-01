ENG vs SL LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Confident England looks to book semifinal spot

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between England and Sri Lanka. This is Santadeep Dey, bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium.

ENG vs SL LIVE COMMENTARY

ENG vs SL PLAYING XI

ENG vs SL TOSS

ENG vs SL MATCH PREVIEW

A rampaging England is expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, on Monday.

Pre-tournament favourite England has played as per the expectations in its first three games, steamrolling its opponents, including arch-rival Australia on Saturday night.

The Eoin Morgan-led side, which is heavily driven by data and match-ups, seems to have all bases covered and back up plans in place even though it has not needed one yet.

Its big margin of victory in all three games has meant that the middle-order has not been tested yet but Morgan is confident they will deliver when the times comes.

He opened the bowling with Adil Rashid on Saturday and not Moeen Ali, considering Aaron Finch's struggles against the leggie. Moeen did not need to bowl at all.

Pacer Chris Woakes was brilliant with the new ball and Chris Jordan too came to the party with triple strikes. Death overs specialist Tymal Mills was a tad expensive against Australia but he has been able to pick wickets throughout the tournament.

Part time spinner Liam Livingstone too has done a good job for the team, providing Morgan another valuable bowling resource.

Sri Lanka will have to produce something special to halt England's juggernaut at Sharjah. Considering its inexperience, Sri Lanka has not played too badly and the final-over finish against South Africa could have gone either way.

Unfortunately for the side, it was its second loss in three games and it must win against England to keep itself in the competition.

Charith Asalanka has been in sublime form and from Sri Lanka's point of view, it was good to see opener Pathum Nissanka belting the South African attack. If the batters do better, the bowlers showed on Saturday afternoon that it is capable of defending decent totals.

The bowlers did well to keep Sri Lanka in the game for the major part of the innings until they were undone by David Miller's six-hitting prowess in the 20th over.

Barring the Bangladesh-Sri Lanka game, the pitch here has not been great for batting and batter Bhanuka Rajapaksa expects the trend to continue.

"Yeah, we knew that when we came here. Sharjah is not that great to bat except for the game that we played against Bangladesh -- that was a very true wicket.

"Hats off to Pathum Nissanka for holding on the innings as batting was not up to standard, but the wicket wasn't helping the batsmen, as well," he said referring to Nissanka's 72 against the Proteas.

- PTI

ENG vs SL PREDICTED XI

England: Jason Roy, Jos Buttler (wk/vc), Dawid Malan, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan (c), Liam Livingstone, Moeen Ali, Chris Woakes, Chris Jordan, Adil Rashid, Tymal Mills

Sri Lanka: Kusal Perera (wk), Pethum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapakse, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dasun Shanaka (c), Chamika Karunaratne, Dushmantha Chameera, Maheesh Theekshana, Lahiru Kumara

ENG vs SL HEAD-TO-HEAD STATS

Span: 2006-2021

Matches: 12

Won: England - 8, Sri Lanka - 4

In T20 WCs: England - 3, Sri Lanka - 1

Highest Score (ENG) vs SL: 221

Lowest Score (ENG) vs SL: 111

Highest Score (SL) vs ENG: 248

Lowest Score (SL) vs ENG: 79

ENG vs SL STARS (OVERALL FIGURES)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Jos Buttler England 256 2. Mahela Jayawardene Sri Lanka 213 3. Eoin Morgan England 213 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Chris Jordan England 15 2. Lasith Malinga Sri Lanka 13 3. Nuwan Kulasekara Sri Lanka 7

ENG vs SL SQUADS

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Moeen Ali, Jonathan Bairstow, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (vc), Tom Curran, Chris Jordan, Liam Livingstone, Dawid Malan, Tymal Mills, Adil Rashid, Jason Roy, David Willey, Chris Woakes, Mark Wood

Reserves: Liam Dawson, James Vince, Reece Topley

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Janith Perera, Dinesh Chandimal, Dhananjaya De Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando

