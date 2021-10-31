India vs New Zealand LIVE Score, T20 World Cup: Kohli's IND vs Williamson's NZ; Playing XI, Toss, Dream11 fantasy team

Welcome to the LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between India and New Zealand. This is Lalith Kalidas bringing you all the action as it unfolds at the Dubai International Stadium.



Toss, Playing XI updates at 7PM IST. Stay tuned...

5:00PM IST: On this day in 2005! Can the mentor and his boys turn things around on the 16th anniversary of an epic ODI innings.

#OnThisDay in 2005, #MSDhoni scored an unbeaten 183 against Sri Lanka, the highest ODI score by a wicketkeeper and his personal best in the format



4:45PM IST: IND vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021 Matches: 17 Won: India - 8, New Zealand - 8, No result - 1 In T20 WCs: India - 0, New Zealand - 2 HS (IND) vs NZ: 208 LS (IND) vs NZ: 79 HS (NZ) vs IND: 219 LS (NZ) vs IND: 126 HS - highest score, LS - lowest score



4:40PM IST: A do-or-die contest like no other for both teams: T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Points Table updated today: England thumps Australia for third win, SA second in Group 1

MATCH PREVIEW

A week after failing the Shaheen Shah Afridi test, India’s batters will expect yet another stern examination against Trent Boult & Co. in a must-win T20 World Cup contest against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium on Sunday.

While Afridi is still raw and quick, his senior left-arm pacer Boult not only is more experienced but also perhaps better knows the strengths and weaknesses of India’s batters. Having been a regular in the Indian Premier League, Boult and his colleagues in the pace department - veteran Tim Southee and quickie Adam Milne - are used to bowling regularly to all of India’s batters.

The last time these two teams faced each other in a World Cup - the semifinal in 2019 - the Kiwi pacers rolled over India’s top-order, Boult accounting for captain Virat Kohli. Having just faced a similar disaster versus Pakistan in its tournament opener, India will be hoping to avert a top-order collapse in a crucial tie.

While the attention will be on whether India ropes in Ishan Kishan and Shardul Thakur in place of Hardik Pandya and Bhuvneshwar Kumar, respectively, the onus will be on India’s top three to get off to a start and set the platform for the middle-order to show its hitting prowess.





With Rohit Sharma and K. L. Rahul succumbing to Afridi’s artistry, captain Kohli was forced to grind his way to a fifty. Come Sunday, all three of them will have to come out all guns blazing. If they can get off to a flier, the likes of Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant and Hardik (or Ishan) can take the game away from the Black Caps in the latter half. Besides, it will also give more leeway for India’s bowlers to come into play.

All eyes on Varun

Rookie Varun Chakaravarthy couldn’t really deliver the goods under pressure against Pakistan in the opening game but with the Kiwi batters - barring the stylish Kane Williamson - not having faced him earlier, India will be banking on Varun to earn wickets with his mystery spin.

If he can spin a web on the opposition, Jasprit Bumrah and Mohammad Shami can run in with an intent to pick wickets rather than contain. India will be looking forward to all the wheels of its chariot moving in sync to enable it to open its account.

Listen to the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox:



Despite being a critical tie, the game will not be a virtual quarterfinal. Afghanistan, after all, has shown enough glimpses of being the giant-slayer, if not the dark horse, in the group.

- Amol Karhadkar

IND vs NZ Predicted XI India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy New Zealand: Martin Guptill, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult IND vs NZ SQUADS India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS Dhoni New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee



