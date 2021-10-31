IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup: Top five India vs New Zealand T20I matches

India will meet New Zealand in its second fixture at the T20 World Cup 2021 on Sunday, a week after its harrowing defeat against Pakistan in Dubai.

With Pakistan asserting itself on the first semifinal spot with three wins in Group 2 of the Super 12s, Virat Kohli's men will have a 'virtual knockout' challenge against the Kiwis.

New Zealand has managed to emerge as India's Achilles Heel in T20Is. The teams are locked in an 8-8 head-to-head record with India scraping through two epic super over finishes. New Zealand is undefeated in T20 World Cup contests against India, winning twice in 2007 and 2016.

Here's a look at the best T20I matches between the sides:

Kiwis derail Dhoni and Co. in Johannesburg - 2007, Johannesburg

MS Dhoni's young brigade landed its first defeat in the inaugural T20 World Cup against the Kiwis in the Super 10 stage. Riding on Brendon McCullum's 45 and thunderous cameos from Craig McMillan and Jacob Oram, New Zealand powered to 190. India got off to a stellar start with Virender Sehwag (41) and Gautam Gambhir (51) before Kiwi skipper Daniel Vettori inflicted a collapse that left India short of the target by 10 runs.

New Zealand blocks India's finishers - 2012, Chennai

After losing its openers under three overs, New Zealand recovered strongly on the back of a Brendon McCullum blitzkrieg - 91 off 55 - to put 167 on the board. Makeshift opener Virat Kohli hit a fluent 70 to propel India to 120 for 3 under 14 overs. The Black Caps put themselves back in the hunt with James Franklin and Jacob Oram's performance at the death. India lost Yuvraj Singh in the final over to Franklin with the side requiring six off three balls. The home side eventually fell short by a run despite Dhoni and Rohit Sharma remaining unbeaten in the chase.

India holds fort in coastal thriller - 2017, Thiruvananthapuram

In a rain-affected game that was reduced to eight overs, India squeezed through to 67 for 5 against a strong New Zealand attack. In reply, India's bowlers stood up in equal measure as Jasprit Bumrah's 2/9 in two overs powered the game its way. Williamson's men fell short by six runs as India sealed the three-match series, 2-1.

'Sharma has done it!' - 2020, Hamilton

Rohit Sharma's fluent 65 off 40 balls powered India to 179 in the third game of the five-match series. However, Kane Williamson audacious reply seemed to take the Kiwis home before India pegged back in the final over. Mohammad Shami's excellent final over saw the back off Williamson (95) with two needed off three balls. Shami followed up with the wicket of Ross Taylor off the last ball with the scores level, leading to a Super Over.

New Zealand racked up 17 off six balls and Southee's excellent start against Rohit and Rahul left India requiring 10 off two deliveries. The 'Hitman' brought up his absolute best - launching two maximums in a palpable finish that left the Kiwis shell-shocked.

Shardul show pulls off Super finish - 2020, Wellington

After falling in the Super Over in the 3rd T20I of the five-match series, New Zealand slumped to another one-over shootout, two days later. In a shocking 'choke' in the final over of its 166-run chase, New Zealand lost four wickets while requiring seven runs. Shardul Thakur dismissed Ross Taylor before Tim Seifert fell short of his crease in a nervy run. With two needed off two, Thakur snapped Daryll Mitchel while Mitchell Santner was run out in his attempt for the winning run off the last ball. India waltzed to the finish line in the Super Over again as Virat Kohli's boundary led his side to its 14-run target.