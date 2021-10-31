India vs New Zealand LIVE Toss Update, T20 World Cup 2021: Will coin flip favour Kohli's IND or Williamson's NZ?

Although India has locked horns with New Zealand on two previous occasions in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup, it is yet to get the better of the Kiwis in the tournament.

PREVIOUS TOSS RESULTS IN T20 WORLD CUPS

India has won the toss once against New Zealand in the Twenty20 showpiece.

Johannesburg 2007: New Zealand won by 10 runs. India had elected to bowl.

New Zealand won by 10 runs. India had elected to bowl. Nagpur 2016: New Zealand won by 47 runs. New Zealand had opted to bat.

OTHER TOSS RESULTS IN THE PREVIOUS EDITION OF THE T20 WORLD CUP (2016)

INDIA

- Pakistan vs India, Match 19: India won toss and match.

- India vs Bangladesh, Match 25: India lost toss but won match.

- Australia vs India, Match 31: India lost toss but won match.

- India vs West Indies, Match 34 (Semifinal 2): India lost toss and match.

NEW ZEALAND

- New Zealand vs Australia, Match 17: New Zealand won toss and match.

- New Zealand vs Pakistan, Match 23: New Zealand won toss and match.

- New Zealand vs Bangladesh, Match 28: New Zealand won toss and match.

- New Zealand vs England, Match 33 (Semifinal 1): New Zealand lost toss and match.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.