India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

India will meet New Zealand in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Friday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

IND vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 17

Won: India - 8, New Zealand - 8, No result - 1

In T20 WCs: India - 0, New Zealand - 2

HS (IND) vs NZ: 208

LS (IND) vs NZ: 79

HS (NZ) vs IND: 219

LS (NZ) vs IND: 126

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank Best Batsmen Teams Runs Scored 1. Colin Munro New Zealand 426 2. Ross Taylor New Zealand 349 3. Rohit Sharma India 338 Rank Best Bowlers Teams Wickets Taken 1. Ish Sodhi New Zealand 17 2. Mitchell Santner New Zealand 12 3. Jasprit Bumrah India 10



When and where to watch today's match?

