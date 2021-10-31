News

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats

IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: India will meet New Zealand in the sides' Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Sunday.

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 October, 2021 06:10 IST

Virat Kohli's India will look to bounce back when it takes on New Zealand.   -  Getty Images

Team Sportstar Team Sportstar
31 October, 2021 06:10 IST

India will meet New Zealand in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Friday.

Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.

READ: T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand’s seam trial awaits India in must-win clash

IND vs NZ Head to Head

Span: 2007-2021

Matches: 17

Won: India - 8, New Zealand - 8, No result - 1

In T20 WCs: India - 0, New Zealand - 2

HS (IND) vs NZ: 208

LS (IND) vs NZ: 79

HS (NZ) vs IND: 219

LS (NZ) vs IND: 126

READ: T20 World Cup: Boult hopes to replicate Shaheen's exploits against India

ALSO READ: Kohli hits out at social media trolls who targeted Shami

Stars of the fixture (overall)

Rank

Best Batsmen

Teams

Runs Scored

1.

Colin Munro

New Zealand

426

2.

Ross Taylor

New Zealand

349

3.

Rohit Sharma

India

338

Rank

Best Bowlers

Teams

Wickets Taken

1.

Ish Sodhi

New Zealand

17

2.

Mitchell Santner

New Zealand

12

3.

Jasprit Bumrah

India

10


READ: T20 World Cup: India loses streak to Pakistan, needs to break one against New Zealand

When and where to watch today's match?

The T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.

Squads:

India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Read more stories on News.

For more updates, follow Sportstar on :
Download Sportstar App
Download Sportstar App