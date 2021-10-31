T20 World Cup News News India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Most runs, most wickets, head-to-head stats IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12: India will meet New Zealand in the sides' Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Sunday. Team Sportstar 31 October, 2021 06:10 IST Virat Kohli's India will look to bounce back when it takes on New Zealand. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 31 October, 2021 06:10 IST India will meet New Zealand in their third T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 2 match in Dubai on Friday.Here's a look at the head-to-head record of the sides in T20Is.READ: T20 World Cup 2021: New Zealand’s seam trial awaits India in must-win clash IND vs NZ Head to HeadSpan: 2007-2021Matches: 17Won: India - 8, New Zealand - 8, No result - 1In T20 WCs: India - 0, New Zealand - 2HS (IND) vs NZ: 208LS (IND) vs NZ: 79HS (NZ) vs IND: 219LS (NZ) vs IND: 126READ: T20 World Cup: Boult hopes to replicate Shaheen's exploits against India ALSO READ: Kohli hits out at social media trolls who targeted Shami Stars of the fixture (overall)RankBest BatsmenTeamsRuns Scored1.Colin MunroNew Zealand4262.Ross TaylorNew Zealand3493.Rohit SharmaIndia338RankBest BowlersTeamsWickets Taken1.Ish SodhiNew Zealand172.Mitchell SantnerNew Zealand123.Jasprit BumrahIndia10READ: T20 World Cup: India loses streak to Pakistan, needs to break one against New Zealand When and where to watch today's match?The T20 World Cup match between India and New Zealand will be aired live on Star Sports channels - Star Sports 1, Star Sports 1 HD, Star Sports 3 and Star Sports 3 HD at 7:30PM. The online streaming will be available on Disney+Hotstar.Squads:India Squad: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli(c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant(w), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Rahul Chahar, Shardul Thakur, Ishan Kishan, Varun ChakaravarthyNew Zealand Squad: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Adam Milne, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert (wk), Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :