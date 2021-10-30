T20 World Cup News News Virat Kohli hits out at social media trolls, calls them 'spineless' "That's a good thing we are taking the field in place of a few spineless people on social media," Kohli said. Team Sportstar Chennai 30 October, 2021 15:21 IST India skipper Virat Kohli during the T20 World Cup defeat to Pakistan. - Getty Images Team Sportstar Chennai 30 October, 2021 15:21 IST India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday hit out at social media users who troll cricketers after they have a bad day on the field ahead of the Super 12 game against New Zealand."That's a good thing we are taking the field in place of a few spineless people on social media. This is the lowest level of human potential one can look at."This is the reason we take the field and not these people who do not have the courage and spine to do the same. A lack of compassion makes these people go after others. We know how sport goes. We will never focus on these," said Kohli.More to follow... Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :