Virat Kohli hits out at social media trolls, calls them 'spineless'

India skipper Virat Kohli on Saturday hit out at social media users who troll cricketers after they have a bad day on the field ahead of the Super 12 game against New Zealand.

"That's a good thing we are taking the field in place of a few spineless people on social media. This is the lowest level of human potential one can look at.

"This is the reason we take the field and not these people who do not have the courage and spine to do the same. A lack of compassion makes these people go after others. We know how sport goes. We will never focus on these," said Kohli.

More to follow...