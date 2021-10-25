T20 World Cup: India loses streak to Pakistan, needs to break one against New Zealand

India’s reign of dominance against Pakistan at the World Cup copped a blow on Sunday as it suffered defeat for the first time in 29 years.

A thoroughly “professional” outing in Dubai from the Babar Azam-led side inflicted India’s biggest defeat in T20Is as Pakistan became the first team to beat it by 10 wickets. On broader terms, Pakistan also broke free from its largest predicament against India on the global stage and earned its first-ever World Cup win over it in 13 attempts - after seven ODI World Cup and five T20I World Cup meetings.

Virat Kohli’s men have now landed in a tricky spot in its early bid to reach the semifinals from Group 2 of the Super 12s.

READ: Virat Kohli: We were completely outplayed by Pakistan

Come Sunday, India will strive to break a free-falling streak that runs against itself as it faces New Zealand in Dubai.

Kiwi kryptonite

New Zealand has time and again proven to be one of India’s least favoured oppositions in the elite stage. The Kiwis have not tasted defeat against India since 2003 at the World Cups and hold a healthy head-to-head record with seven wins from 10 clashes.

India is yet to get off the mark against New Zealand in the T20 World Cup too, having lost both of their previous meetings. The teams first met in the 2007 T20 World Cup. India’s solitary defeat in an otherwise victorious campaign came in the Super 8s against the Black Caps where it slipped to a 10-run defeat.

Nine years later, the teams met once again in the opening game of the Super 10 stage in the 2016 T20 World Cup. New Zealand routed India by bundling it for 79 - its lowest T20 WC total - in a 127-run chase in Nagpur.

New Zealand also holds the wood over India in all T20Is. In 16 meetings, it has managed an 8-6 (win-loss) record over India - a success rate of 56.25 being the best for any nation against the Men in Blue in the format.

The teams last met in a World Cup fixture during the 2019 ODI World Cup where New Zealand rocked India’s campaign in the semi-final by 18 runs.

Kohli and Co. will be mindful that they will need to stream past a certain litmus test over Kane Williamson’s troops in Dubai before relying on numbers and oppositions to qualify for the last four.

Here's a look at the results between the sides in World Cups over the years.

ODI World Cups

1975 - New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets, Old Trafford, Manchester

1979 - New Zealand beat India by 8 wickets, Headingley, Leeds

1987 - India beat New Zealand by 16 runs, Bangalore

1987 - India beat New Zealand by 9 wickets, Nagpur

1992 - New Zealand beat India by 4 wickets, Dunedin

1999 - New Zealand beat India by 5 wickets, Trent Bridge, Nottingham

2003 - India beat New Zealand by 7 wickets, Centurion

2019 - New Zealand beat India by 18 runs, Old Trafford, Manchester

T20I World Cups

2007 - New Zealand beat India by 10 runs, Johannesburg

2016 - New Zealand beat India by 47 runs, Nagpur