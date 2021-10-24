Kohli: We were completely outplayed by Pakistan

India captain Virat Kohli lamented the team's poor start with the bat in the 10-wicket hammering against Pakistan in the T20 World Cup game on Sunday in Dubai.

This was India's first defeat against Pakistan in a World Cup game in 13 meetings, a record that stood for 29 years.

India was 31-3 inside the sixth over before Kohli's half-century took the side to 151 from its 20 overs.

"We did not execute the things that we wanted to but credit is certainly due - they outplayed us today. When you lose three wickets early it's very difficult to come back, especially when you know the dew is coming," said Kohli, in the post-match presentation.

The 32-year-old labelled Pakistan's performance with the bat 'very professional' after Babar Azam and Mohammed Rizwan struck half-centuries to take their side through to a win.

"They were very professional with the bat as well. Hitting through the line was not as easy in the first half as it seemed in the Pakistan innings, so when you know the conditions can change, you need 10-20 extra runs. But some quality bowling from Pakistan didn't let us get off the blocks," said Kohli.

India next takes on New Zealand in the Group 2 of the Super 12 stage on October 31.

"We're certainly not a team that presses the panic button, it's the start of the tournament, not the end," he added.