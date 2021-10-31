T20 World Cup News News IND vs NZ LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Where to watch T20 World Cup 2021, IND vs NZ Predicted Playing 11, Squad: A look at the predictions, playing XI and squad list ahead of T20 WC 2021 NZ vs IND. Team Sportstar Dubai 31 October, 2021 11:03 IST FILE PHOTO: New Zealand's Kane Williamson shakes hands with India's Virat Kohli during the 2019 ODI World Cup. - Action Images via Reuters Team Sportstar Dubai 31 October, 2021 11:03 IST India meets New Zealand in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.IND vs NZ PLAYING XITo be announced at 7:30PM ISTIND vs NZ PREDICTED 11India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun ChakaravarthyNew Zealand: Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent BoultIND vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant, Devon ConwayBatters – Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson (vc), KL RahulAll-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (c), Jimmy Neesham, Mark ChapmanBowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Jasprit BumrahTeam Composition: IND 5:6 NZ Credits left: 0.0READ | New Zealand’s Martin Guptill an injury doubt for India clash IND vs NZ SQUADSIndia: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad ShamiReserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS DhoniNew Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim SoutheeReserves: Adam MilneIND vs NZ WIN PREDICTIONIndia (68%)WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs NZ?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :