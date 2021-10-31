IND vs NZ LIVE, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Dream11 Prediction, Playing XI, Where to watch

India meets New Zealand in a T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 game at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

IND vs NZ PLAYING XI

To be announced at 7:30PM IST

IND vs NZ PREDICTED 11

India: Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Virat Kohli (c), Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant (wk), Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammed Shami, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy

New Zealand: Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Kane Williamson (c), Devon Conway, Glenn Phillips, James Neesham, Tim Seifert (wk), Mitchell Santner, Tim Southee, Ish Sodhi, Trent Boult

IND vs NZ DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicketkeeper – Rishabh Pant, Devon Conway

Batters – Rohit Sharma, Kane Williamson (vc), KL Rahul

All-rounders – Ravindra Jadeja (c), Jimmy Neesham, Mark Chapman

Bowlers – Tim Southee, Trent Boult, Jasprit Bumrah

Team Composition: IND 5:6 NZ Credits left: 0.0

IND vs NZ SQUADS

India: Virat Kohli (c), Rohit Sharma, KL Rahul, Suryakumar Yadav, Rishabh Pant, Ishan Kishan, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, Rahul Chahar, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Varun Chakravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Mohammad Shami

Reserves: Shreyas Iyer, Deepak Chahar, Axar Patel; Mentor: MS Dhoni

New Zealand: Kane Williamson (c), Todd Astle, Trent Boult, Mark Chapman, Devon Conway, Lockie Ferguson, Martin Guptill, Kyle Jamieson, Daryl Mitchell, Jimmy Neesham, Glenn Phillips, Mitchell Santner, Tim Seifert, Ish Sodhi, Tim Southee

Reserves: Adam Milne

IND vs NZ WIN PREDICTION

India (68%)

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH IN T20 WORLD CUP 2021 - IND vs NZ?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between India and New Zealand will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 7:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.