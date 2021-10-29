AFG vs PAK, T20 World Cup 2021 Updates: Head-to-head stats, records

Babar Azam's Pakistan takes on Mohammad Nabi's Afghanistan in a Super 12 fixture of the T20 World Cup 2021 on Friday.

The match will be played at the Dubai International Stadium.

Head-to-head stats

The two teams have met only once earlier in T20Is when Afghanistan had toured the United Arab Emirates (UAE) in 2013.

Pakistan won that contest in Sharjah by six wickets with a delivery to spare. Then captain Mohammad Hafeez had been adjudged 'Player of the Match' in that fixture for his unbeaten 42 off 37 balls.