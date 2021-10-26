T20 World Cup: Afghanistan won’t be complacent after Scotland win - Naveen-ul-Haq

Afghanistan fast bowler Naveen-ul-Haq says the 130-run victory over Scotland won’t make his team “complacent” as it was aware of the bigger challenges ahead in the T20 World Cup..

Haq was one of three bowlers with one or more wickets for Afghanistan in the contest against Scotland on Monday. Spinners Mujeeb Ur Rahman (5 for 20) and Rashid Khan (4 for 9) shared nine between them as Scotland was bowled out for 60.

‘Needed the win’

“We needed that win to start our tournament so we won’t be complacent about this win, we move forward. We will enjoy the victory, it was a great game, but looking forward into the tournament we have still four games,” Naveen said.

ALSO READ - Defeat against Afghanistan a level check for Scotland - captain Coetzer

Haq said Afghanistan’s players had prepared well for the tournament and it showed in their effort.

“It was a good one. Our players were ready for it. We were well prepared. Lots of our players were playing and participating in different leagues, so all the boys were ready for this tournament and this match,” Naveen said.

Afghanistan next faces Pakistan on October 29.