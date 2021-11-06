Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Predicted XI, Dream 11 Fantasy team picks; Toss, Playing XI at 3:00 PM IST

Australia will take on West Indies in their fifth and last T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday.

PREDICTED XI

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood

West Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi Rampaul

AUS vs WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAM

Wicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Nicholas Pooran (vc)

Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Aaron Finch

All-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Akeal Hosein

Team Composition: AUS: 7, WI: 4 Credits Left 0.5

SQUADS:

Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis (wk)

West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.

WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?

The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and West Indies will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar.