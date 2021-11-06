T20 World Cup News News Australia vs West Indies, T20 World Cup 2021: Predicted XI, Dream 11 Fantasy team picks; Toss, Playing XI at 3:00 PM IST T20 World Cup 2021, AUS vs WI Predicted XI, Squad: A look at the predictions, Playing XI and squad list ahead of T20 WC AUS vs WI. Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 11:30 IST Australia skipper Aaron Finch will be determined to win big against a struggling West Indies and inch closer to a semifinal berth. - Getty Images Team Sportstar 06 November, 2021 11:30 IST Australia will take on West Indies in their fifth and last T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 Group 1 match in Abu Dhabi on Saturday. PREDICTED XIAustralia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchel Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh HazlewoodWest Indies: Chris Gayle, Evin Lewis, Roston Chase, Nicholas Pooran (wk), Kieron Pollard (c), Shimron Hetmyer, Andre Russell, Dwayne Bravo, Jason Holder, Akeal Hosein, Ravi RampaulAUS vs WI DREAM11 FANTASY TEAMWicket-keepers: Matthew Wade, Nicholas Pooran (vc)Batters: David Warner, Steven Smith, Aaron FinchAll-rounders: Glenn Maxwell (c), Andre Russell, Jason HolderBowlers: Josh Hazlewood, Mitchell Starc, Akeal Hosein Team Composition: AUS: 7, WI: 4 Credits Left 0.5SQUADS: Australia: David Warner, Aaron Finch (c), Glenn Maxwell, Steven Smith, Marcus Stoinis, Mitchell Marsh, Matthew Wade (wk), Pat Cummins, Mitchell Starc, Adam Zampa, Josh Hazlewood, Kane Richardson, Ashton Agar, Mitchell Swepson, Josh Inglis (wk)West Indies: Kieron Pollard (c), Nicholas Pooran (vc), Fabian Allen, Dwayne Bravo, Roston Chase, Andre Fletcher, Chris Gayle, Shimron Hetmyer, Evin Lewis, Obed McCoy, Lendl Simmons, Ravi Rampaul, Andre Russell, Oshane Thomas, Hayden Walsh Jr.WHERE TO WATCH TODAY'S MATCH?The T20 World Cup 2021 match between Australia and West Indies will be aired live on the Star Sports Network at 3:30pm IST. The online live streaming will be available on Disney+ Hotstar. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :