T20 World Cup: Australia stays in semifinal hunt with eight-wicket win over West Indies

Australia kept its semifinal hopes alive by recording a facile eight-wicket win over the West Indies in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 here on Saturday.

Already out of the semifinals race, defending champion West Indies was propelled to 157 for seven by skipper Kieron Pollard, who smashed 44 runs off 31 balls.

Useful contributions from Evin Lewis (29), Shimron Hetmyer (27) and Andre Russell (18 not out off 7) also helped the Caribbean side in posting a decent total.

Pacer Josh Hazlewood took four wickets for 39 runs, his second best figures in T20Is.

Australia opener David Warner hit an unbeaten 89 off 56 balls while Mitchell Marsh scored 53 as they overhauled the target in 16.2 overs.