Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live Score, T20 World Cup 2021: High-flying Shanaka and Co. take on inconsistent Bangladesh

Welcome to Sportstar's LIVE coverage of the T20 World Cup 2021 Super 12 match between Bangladesh and Sri Lanka at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium in Sharjah.

MATCH PREVIEW:

Sri Lanka will rely heavily on its bowling unit to make up for its relatively weak batting department, while Bangladesh would look for consistency when the two teams clash in a Super 12 Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup 2021 here on Sunday.

Both Sri Lanka and Bangladesh had to go through the first round group stage to secure their places in the Super 12s.

While Sri Lanka topped Group A with three wins out of as many games, Bangladesh finished second in Group B behind Scotland.

Sri Lanka defeated Namibia by seven wickets, before beating Ireland by 70 runs. In their last qualifying match against the Netherlands, they skittled out the opposition for 44 and then accumulated the runs with eight wickets in hand.

Bangladesh, on the other hand, were far from impressive. The Tigers were stunned by Scotland by six runs in their opener before they scrapped past Oman by 26 runs and then defeated Papua New Guinea by 84 runs to qualify for the Super 12s.

(Via PTI)

READ FULL PREVIEW: T20 World Cup: Sri Lanka banks on bowlers to come good against inconsistent Bangladesh

SQUADS:

Bangladesh: Mahmudullah (c), Mohammed Naim, Soumya Sarkar, Liton Das (wk), Shakib Al Hasan, Mushfiqur Rahim (wk), Afif Hossain, Nurul Hasan (wk), Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Mustafizur Rahman, Shoriful Islam, Taskin Ahmed, Mohammad Saifuddin, Shamim Hossain

Reserves: Rubel Hossain, Aminul Islam Biplob

Sri Lanka: Dasun Shanaka (c), Kusal Perera (wk), Dinesh Chandimal (wk), Dhananjaya de Silva, Pathum Nissanka, Charith Asalanka, Avishka Fernando, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Chamika Karunaratne, Wanindu Hasaranga, Dushmantha Chameera, Lahiru Kumara, Maheesh Theekshana, Akila Dananjaya, Binura Fernando.

Where to watch T20 World Cup 2021 - Bangladesh vs Sri Lanka Live?