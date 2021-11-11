T20 World Cup News News Morgan keen to lead England in next year's T20 World Cup England captain Eoin Morgan hopes to lead the team at the 2022 Twenty20 World Cup in Australia, the 35-year-old said after his side bowed out of this year's edition in the semi-finals on Wednesday. Reuters 11 November, 2021 10:28 IST England captain Eoin Morgan walks off after defeat in the ICC Men's T20 World Cup semifinal match against New Zealand on Wednesday. - Getty Images Reuters 11 November, 2021 10:28 IST England captain Eoin Morgan hopes to lead the team at the 2022 T20 World Cup in Australia, the 35-year-old said after his side bowed out of this year's edition in the semifinals on Wednesday.England lost a dramatic contest by five wickets to New Zealand in Abu Dhabi, putting an end to their dream of becoming the reigning champions in the one-day and T20 formats.Morgan, who led England to 50-over World Cup glory in 2019, has played more than 100 T20 internationals for the team. New Zealand are the strongest team in all formats, says Atherton Asked if he would like to continue as captain after Wednesday's defeat, Morgan said: "I hope so."Meanwhile, tune into the latest episode of Matchpoint Paradox "I'm still offering enough within the side. I absolutely love playing cricket at the moment for that changing room."The guys give everything. They're at the forefront of change on and off the field and we have a lot of things to be proud about. I'm incredibly proud to be the leader."England won the T20 World Cup in 2010. Read more stories on News. For more updates, follow Sportstar on :